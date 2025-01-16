What does a crafter do in Minecraft?

Ever since Minecraft was created, the only way to craft items was on a manual crafting table. This was recently changed in 2024 when Mojang Studios released the crafter block. Added with the 1.21 Tricky Trials update, this block had the ability to automatically craft items. When Mojang announced this block during its annual live event in 2023, many were extremely excited to see how it worked in the game.

Here is everything to know about the crafter block in Minecraft.

All details about the crafter block in Minecraft

How does a crafter work in Minecraft?

A crafter can automatically craft an item when a redstone signal is passed through it (Image via Mojang Studios)

A crafter can work in both basic and incredibly complicated contraptions. Its primary function is to automatically craft an item from ingredients when a redstone signal is sent via it. The block will launch the crafted object into the environment since it also consists of a dropper.

Additionally, the crafter has toggleable crafting slots inside, which you can choose according to the crafting recipe of a certain item. This enables you to easily create any item.

To automatically start crafting items, fill a crafter block with stacks of ingredients and pass a redstone signal every time you want that item. Once the redstone signal is passed, the new block will automatically craft the item and toss it out into the world.

Otherwise, you can also create a more complex redstone contraption that automatically feeds items to the crafter from your storage area. This way, you do not need to manually refill the crafter.

How to craft a crafter

Crafting recipe for the crafter block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

It is worth mentioning that because of its automated nature, the crafter requires redstone to work. Hence, its crafting recipe consists of two redstone dust, one dropper, five iron ingots, and one crafting table. The block can be crafted on a crafting table itself.

As of now, the crafter can only be crafted by the player and is not found in any existing structures that are generated in Minecraft.

