All major features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w03a

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a is out now. This experimental build introduces a host of modifications to existing features, such as mob behavior, blocks, and more. These changes are aimed at improving the overall gameplay experience and providing parity between the two different editions of the game.

With that in mind, here are all the major features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w03a.

Note: This list is solely based on the writer's opinions and is in no particular order.

Major features and changes to gameplay in Minecraft snapshot 25w03a

1) Leaf litter functionality

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a allows leaf litter to be used as compost material (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of Minecraft snapshot 25w03a is that the leaf litter, the newest decorative block introduced in the last 25w02a update, gets a major new feature — it can now be used as an item for compost. This aligns with the real-life usage of these leafy remains and adds to the immersiveness in-game.

Players can head to the composter and interact with a leaf litter block. Similar to leaf blocks, this block gives a 30% chance of raising the compost level by one. Since the leaf litter is a rather easy item to gather and collect, this is a rather inexpensive and ingenious source to farm bonemeal.

2) Game tests system

Minecraft introduces the Game tests system in snapshot 25w03a (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a allows testers to access the new game test systems through data packs with the new test command. Additionally, they can run block-based tests with the new test block and execute even more versatile tests from code in the mods they are running or importing.

The update essentially adds a versatile system where each new test is an asset defining some parameters for how tests are executed. It also has test instances, making it an easier way to run tests.

Additionally, the Game Test Framework can be used from code more seamlessly. This is a great feature for mod creators as it allows them to experiment and see how add-ons function.

3) Changes to saddle behavior

The saddle gets a major overhaul in Minecraft snapshot 25w03a (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a revamps the functioning of saddles and now allows them to maintain properties such as custom names even when they are dropped. This makes it great for players trying to equip a saddle on a different animal or collecting one after the death of a mob equipped with it.

Additionally, the new resource pack version 48 adds a new equipment asset layer type for pigs and striders while moving the saddle textures for efficiency. Apart from this, it also changes the size of the pig_saddle texture.

The update adds a host of bug fixes related to saddles. It resolves issues relating to the saddle-equipping sounds not playing on recently summoned mobs. It also addresses an issue where horses can wear multiple saddles but not multiple horse armor, among many other redressals.

4) Bug fixes

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a addresses a host of bugs in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

As with any other update or experimental build, Minecraft snapshot 25w03a addresses a host of bugs to improve the gameplay experience for players. Many of these bugs are related to saddles and their behavior.

As part of the update, saddles are not affected by invisibility when using the invisibility potion on a horse, donkey, or mule. Invisible camels now show their saddles as well.

Mushroom blocks can now replace Leaf Litter without generation issues. Furthermore, the leaf litter no longer replaces leaves in world gen. Players can now also use bonemeal to generate wildflowers in meadows.

Additionally, the update addresses an issue where the motion of primed TNT is choppy and jittery. It also addresses bugs related to player movement. As part of the changes, players will no longer fall off the edges when sneaking.

The snapshot has even resolved the issue where players used to die by falling from 22.00001 blocks instead of 23 blocks. It also fixes the issue where standing on powder snow and fire at the same time spammed the fire extinguish sound.

Apart from the bugs mentioned above, Mojang has addressed many other persistent issues in Minecraft snapshot 25w03a. Players can refer to the full patch notes for the complete update changelog.

