5 best changes and fixes in Minecraft snapshot 24w21a

Following the weekly release trend of test versions, Minecraft snapshot 24w21a was released on May 22, 2024. This Java Edition update included minimal changes and a host of bug fixes, indicating that the developers are shifting their focus from new features to enhancing playability. Due to the numerous bug fixes implemented, this test version was relatively stable as well.

With the expected release date of the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update approaching, players can expect the new features in the latest snapshots to be nearly complete, if not already finalized.

In this article, we list the five best changes and bug fixes introduced in the Minecraft snapshot 24w21a update.

Best changes and bug fixes in Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w21a

Expand Tweet

Although many would argue that Minecraft snapshot 24w21a was relatively boring, it included several changes and feature updates for players to explore. Here are some of the most noteworthy ones in this Java Edition snapshot:

1) Jukeboxes are now data-driven

Expand Tweet

Jukeboxes in Minecraft are blocks that can be used to play music discs. These blocks have now been made data-driven, allowing any item with the appropriate data to be placed in a jukebox to play music.

Players can use the command "/give @s itemname{minecraft:jukebox_playable:{song:"minecraft:songname"}}" to acquire any item with a song's data and use it in the jukebox.

2) A decade old bug fixed and a gamerule introduced

Rideable entities with passengers can now travel through portals (Image via Mojang)

A bug that prevented rideable entities with a passenger to travel through portals has been fixed. This bug was first reported over a decade ago, in 2012, and has been in the game since then.

Initially, Mojang addressed this issue by calling it a game feature. However, it has now been turned into an optional feature that players can control using a new gamerule. The gamerule is called "entitiesWithPassengersCanUsePortals" and it defaults to false.

3) Piston sound has been reverted and volume has been lowered

Piston sounds have undergone a small change (Image via Mojang)

Pistons are a block frequently used by Redstone builders, usually to automate the movement of certain blocks in their contraptions. In Minecraft snapshot 24w20a, released on May 15, the developers changed the piston sounds to make them less aggressive and harsh, as reported by players.

However, with the 24w21a update, this change was reverted to the original sound. Along with this, the volume was slightly reduced to address loudness issues.

4) Trial chambers spawn less in the deep dark

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The trial chambers are the main highlight of the Minecraft 1.21 update, providing an arena to battle various hostile mobs, including the new breeze. These structures generate below the surface in the Overworld and contain valuable loot, especially when the ominous trials are triggered.

In this snapshot, the developers have made a small change to reduce the frequency of trial chambers generating in deep dark cave biomes. This also means that players are slightly less likely to encounter this structure.

5) Vault makes a new sound

An ominous vault dispensing loot (Image via Mojang)

Vaults are the game's newest loot blocks that dispense valuable items when unlocked using a trial key. Despite offering great loot, they are fairly uncommon as they only generate in the trial chambers.

With this snapshot update, a small quality of life change has been made to the vaults. A new sound effect has been added to indicate to players that they have already looted that specific vault. Although there is a visible difference between an unlocked and a locked vault, this change will make things even clearer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback