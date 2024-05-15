Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w20a patch notes: Witch drops buffed, piston sound improved, and 40+ bugs fixed

The Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w20a has been officially released for this game's Java Edition worldwide. Like previous such launches, the update focuses on enhancing gameplay by fixing bugs and making minimal changes to this title's features.

Notable changes in this patch include adjustments to witch drops, which make farming these sorceress mobs more rewarding. This article will delve into the detailed release notes for the Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w20a update.

Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w20a update: All you need to know

Below are the details regarding the changes, bug fixes, and other noteworthy aspects of the Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w20a update:

CHANGES

Along with a handful of changes, witches in Minecraft have received a small buff to their drops. Here are the alterations as mentioned in the patch notes:

Witches now always drop 4-8 redstone dust when they die

This is to improve the viability of farms that utilize Witch Huts to obtain Redstone Dust

Improved player attribute and effect handling

Custom set base attributes are now kept when respawning

Active effects and modifiers are kept when changing dimension or winning the game

Updated credits

SOUNDS

A minor adjustment has been made to the piston sounds in preparation for the release of the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. Here's what the patch notes say regarding this change:

Updated Piston sounds to lower volume and attenuation

This was done to address the long-received feedback on the old sounds being too harsh and loud, creating very noisy redstone builds

TECHNICAL CHANGES

Data Pack version is now 44

Bug fixes

Like the 24w19a snapshot update, major bugs have been addressed in this 24w20a version. Here's a detailed list released by the developers:

MC-6431 - Status effects are lost when returning to the overworld from the exit end portal

MC-83590 - Armor attributes list can be too long

MC-137719 - The player's horizontal motion doesn't affect fired projectiles in certain situations

MC-179940 - Player's attributes reset back to default values upon respawning

MC-181604 - Exiting the end portal resets player attributes to their default values

MC-267230 - Hangul fonts are rendered with missing pixels

MC-268113 - the minecraft:generic.scale attribute is desynchronized when the player leaves the End dimension via an End portal

MC-268370 - Japanese CJK variants use the same diacritic

MC-268598 - The "weight" of skeletons in swamp biomes is too high causing less bogged spawns

MC-269036 - Bogged do not drop mushrooms when sheared with doMobLoot false

MC-269147 - Shearing a bogged spawns mushrooms at the bogged's feet

MC-269951 - When the gamerule "doImmediateRespawn" is set to true, the Wind Charged, Oozing or Weaving effects don't function for players

MC-270052 - Blur levels below 10% do not appear to actually work

MC-270301 - The fire protection enchantment applied to horse armor no longer decreases the duration of time the horse remains ablaze

MC-270539 - The blast protection enchantment, when applied to horse armor, no longer diminishes the knockback effect from explosions on horse

MC-270637 - maxentityCramming set to 0 prevents slime spawning from oozing effect

MC-271034 - List entries in the Social interaction menu are rendered over the background

MC-271168 - Demo timer does not respect "Text Background" setting

MC-271244 - Auto-save text does not respect "Text Background" setting in accessibility settings

MC-271360 - Horse armor and wolf armor are deleted when used on an armor stand

MC-271414 - Damage command at position applies knockback in random direction

MC-271462 - Buttons make the deactivation sound when pressed

MC-271468 - Game crashes with custom enchantment's "rotated_block_provider"

MC-271532 - Mace only loses durability during smash attacks

MC-271547 - Can't immediately sprint jump into a 2 block ceiling when standing next to it since 24w18a

MC-271566 - Game crash on insufficient "ammo_use" amount

MC-271574 - Inlining a painting variant causes players to disconnect when receiving entity data

MC-271583 - Soul speed no longer works through partial blocks

MC-271629 - Channeling doesn't work / "post_attack" effect requires enchanted item to be in the mainhand

MC-271636 - Attempting to modify NBT of killer rabbit throws unexpected error

MC-271678 - damage_item enchantment entity effect doesn't break items

MC-271715 - Crash when the sum of enchantments' weights overflow

MC-271716 - Fraction value provider allows division by zero

MC-271803 - Custom enchantment with very large max level causes game to hang after

MC-271853 - Random "Failed to store chunk" error

MC-271854 - Trying to generate new chunks crashes the server

MC-271863 - Crafter recipe gets stuck on an item with a similar recipe

MC-271881 - Soul speed doesn't soul make particles.MC-271896 - Using Shift+F3+I on a villager crashes the game

MC-271937 - Strike a villager with channeling trident in thunder doesn't obtain the advancement "Very Very Frightening"MC-271948 - Entering the Nether breaks the game

To access the latest Minecraft snapshot, players should enable the Snapshots option under the Installations tab in the game launcher. After enabling this option, they can create a new installation and choose the most recent snapshot available.