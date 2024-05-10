Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w19a patch note: Mace changes revealed, bug fixes, and more 

The Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update receives another snapshot for the Java Edition in the form of Snapshot 24w19a, which is a minor update with minimal changes and a host of bug fixes. Among the improvements is a boost in chunk-loading performance, which could potentially enhance rendering timing.

Given the concise patch notes, players might interpret this as a sign that the main features of the Minecraft major update are nearing completion. In this article, we explore the detailed release notes for Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w19a, including the comprehensive list of bug fixes.

Minecraft snapshot 24w19a update for Java Edition: All you need to know

The patch notes for this snapshot include fixes for the mace, which were missed by the developers in the previous Minecraft 1.21 24w18a snapshot update.

Here are the detailed patch notes:

MACE CHANGES FROM 24W18A

The new mace weapon has received a hefty nerf with the previous snapshot update. Here are all the details:

Raised Mace durability from 250 to 500

Reduced Mace base damage to 5

Lower the Mace attack speed from -2.4 to -3.5

Reduced Density damage per level per block to 0.5

Mace Smash attack damage now has a fall off:

First 3 blocks fallen give 4 damage per block

Next 5 blocks fallen give 2 damage per block

Any block fallen after that give 1 damage per block

Density and Breach are now incompatible with each other and the other damage enchantments (Smite and Bane of Arthropods)

CHANGES

Blocks frozen by Frost Walker in Minecraft now emit "Block Placed" vibrations (frequency 13)

Changes to sounds

Improved chunk-loading performance

SOUNDS

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduces more new music that will resonate within the depths of Minecraft caves.

Added 4 new cave ambient sounds

Replaced turn-off and turn-on sounds for Copper Bulb with one toggle sound

CHUNK LOADING IMPROVEMENTS

Updates have been implemented to the chunk-loading technology in Minecraft:

When reading an already generated chunk from disk, surrounding chunks are no longer unnecessarily loaded

This is also visible on the singleplayer world loading screen

The new system has less memory and CPU overhead

TECHNICAL CHANGES

Data Pack version is now 43

FIXED BUGS IN 24W19A

Here are all the bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w19a:

MC-9568 - Mobs suffocate / go through blocks when growing up near a solid block

MC-9644 - Launched falling_block entities do not travel through portals

MC-14923 - Players can be kicked for spamming in a singleplayer world with cheats disabled

MC-16345 - Reducing the player's base max health using /attribute does not always reduce their current health

MC-26304 - Brewing stands reset brew cycle when unloaded

MC-96198 - Boats / rafts move into blocks when landing in less than one block deep water

MC-175619 - Dispenser drops honey bottle unless empty slot is available

MC-252846 - Mobs can pass through fences with carpets on top when growing up

MC-253791 - Frogs suffocating when growing

MC-267947 - Ender pearls can teleport players in spectator mode

MC-267951 - The game freezes and eventually crashes when creating a world with the "spawnChunkRadius" gamerule set to high values

MC-267981 - The "Trial Spawner crackles" subtitle is only displayed for a split second upon the "minecraft:block.trial_spawner.ambient" sound being played

MC-268772 - Fall damage multiplier attribute has unintuitive coloring

MC-269318 - Books placed on a lectern in creative mode are consumed

MC-269601 - Mace smash attack does not knock back other players when they are not the attacked entity

MC-269633 - Placing an oversized filled bucket resets the stack size to 1

MC-269642 - Eating an oversized Soup / Stew resets the stack size to 1

MC-269674 - Oversized book and quill stacks reset count when signed

MC-269685 - Buckets are lost when consuming oversized milk buckets

MC-269686 - Oversized music disc stacks can be duplicated with jukeboxes

MC-269708 - Dispensers using an oversized stack of Water Bottles resets the stack size to 1

MC-269717 - Cauldron deletes overstacked tinted shulker boxes

MC-269809 - Feeding an axolotl an oversized tropical fish bucket resets the stack size to 1

MC-270296 - Ominous Item Spawner spawns unstackable arrows with potion effects

MC-270635 - Trial spawners textures are inconsistent

MC-270684 - set_attributes loot function doesn't accept an empty list

MC-270687 - Maces enchanted with wind burst don't reliably protect players from fall damage

MC-270779 - Getting data with /data command from a block/chest with a large amount of data can cause the game to crash

MC-270818 - Data generator items report is not deterministic

MC-270926 - "foodSaturationLevel" can be negative

MC-270965 - The data type of the "minecraft:custom_data" component of the recipe result will be forcibly modified

MC-271001 - Items in a container can be given a count above 99 (to max integer), and can crash the world

MC-271005 - Knowledge books with a max stack size over 1 consume all items in the stack when used

MC-271026 - Components that set a status effect sometimes lose parts of the data

MC-271094 - Entity ID inside EntityTag is ignored when updating a world to 1.20.5

MC-271159 - Banner pattern entries without colors are invalidated when upgrading to 1.20.5

MC-271170 - Unexpected error when modifying skull's custom name to an invalid value

MC-271398 - Crafting ingredients remain in the grid after crafting certain items, causing item duplication

MC-271400 - The quick charge enchantment on crossbows no longer increases the crossbow loading speed

MC-271402 - Sharpness and mob-specific damage enchantments reduce attack damage instead of increasing it

MC-271404 - Breach and Density enchantments aren't mutually exclusive

MC-271406 - Blocks reappear when mined instantly

MC-271422 - Soul Speed causes your FOV to change whenever you jump

MC-271423 - Riptide enchantment does not work properly

MC-271427 - Sweep attacks no longer trigger consistently

MC-271434 - Campfires knockback the player

MC-271435 - Moving while being attacked no longer deals knockback correctly

MC-271436 - Mace can no longer be enchanted with Fire Aspect

MC-271441 - Fire Protection tooltip is displayed in red text despite being a positive effect

MC-271442 - The fire aspect enchantment can change the "lit" states of redstone lamps, redstone torches, copper bulbs, furnaces, smokers, and blast furnaces

MC-271444 - The fire aspect enchantment can turn on campfires and candles while underwater

MC-271455 - When holding a fire aspect weapon in the mainhand, thrown tridents in the offhand will set mobs on fire

MC-271459 - Frost walker deletes waterlogged blocks

MC-271461 - Interacting with certain villagers with the villager trade rebalance enabled causes client crash

MC-271477 - "projectile_spawned" enchantment effect always activates at 0, 0,

MC-271484 - Lighting candles and campfires with fire aspect doesn't send vibration to sculk sensors

MC-271556 - The drop rate of wither skeleton skulls is lowered by 0.01

MC-271565 - The game can crash when upgrading worlds with zombie villagers from before 1.9

MC-271632 - Weapon with Bane of Arthropods can only give the target slowness I instead of slowness IV

MC-271637 - The enchantment entity effect type "run_command" always runs the command in the overworld

MC-271652 - Holding items enchanted with thorns in your hand no longer works as if you were wearing them

MC-271710 - Key Binds background is darker than the rest of UI

MC-271725 - Enchantment entity effect "apply_mob_effect" never applies an amplifier even if one is defined.

MC-271726 - The item.trident.thunder sound can no longer be heard by the player who was struck by a lightning

The array of new bug fixes and minimal adjustments to features is a positive sign, indicating that development is progressing smoothly. Players can anticipate the release of the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update very soon.