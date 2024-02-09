5 best cozy Minecraft mods

Minecraft can often be a game laced with danger and combat, but sometimes players just want to relax and explore or build their future creations. While the base game accomplishes this well enough, adding a few mods can always enhance the experience. From increasing the biodiversity of the world to adding more ways to decorate and customize a build, there are plenty of cozy mods for the game.

Regardless of what Minecraft players do to relax in-game, there's likely a mod that exists to make doing so a little more enjoyable or rewarding. It's a virtual certainty since so many mods exist for Mojang's title, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some mods that should help you kick back and enjoy your time in-game a little more.

5 cozy Minecraft mods worth trying out

1) Healing Campfire

Healing Campfires gives Minecraft players even more reasons to relax around the fire (Image via Dabworksgaming/YouTube)

Campfires in Minecraft already have plenty of uses, but it isn't often that players spend extended time around them. While some fans might hang out around a campfire during a dark night, the block's uses are somewhat limited to light and cooking outside of decoration. This mod provides the ability for players to hold or place a campfire and restore their health (and their mobs').

Given this additional health restoration, fans have more incentives to rest by the campfire and take in the scenery. Even if you only stay for a short time until your health bar is filled, it never hurts to take time out for a breather.

2) Ecologics

Ecologics enriches Minecraft with mobs and blocks that fit the vanilla feeling (Image via Samedifferent/Modrinth)

Countless Minecraft mods add mobs, biomes, or new blocks, but this often takes away from the relaxing vanilla theme of the game. Ecologies sticks to the vanilla appeal while introducing new blocks like coconut trees, sand castles, and azalea wood variants. It also brings along mobs like crabs and penguins, among other additions.

With this content focus sticking to the game's roots, you won't have to worry about diving into new dimensions and battling bosses or various hostile mobs. You can simply explore your world, enjoy the new resources you can gain, and even pick a few seashells while you relax on the beach.

3) Immersive Paintings

Immersive Paintings gives Minecraft fans more control and customization with decorations (Image via Luke100000/Modrinth)

Paintings can enrich many Minecraft builds as decoration, but they can also be a pain when being placed over and over to get the desired result. Immersive Paintings adds a plethora of new painting designs while also introducing a new UI for placing them, including the ability to customize the painting design and its frame. It can even import custom paintings from datapacks in-game.

With this decoration mod, players can spend a sizable amount of time decorating their new home or base with fantastic paintings that enhance a room's appeal. The added customization is a huge help, and you can even lose yourself in your decorative pursuits and enjoy your decoration to a much greater extent than before.

4) Supplementaries

Supplementaries offers a wide range of cozy decorations for Minecraft players to craft (Image via MehVadJukaar/Modrinth)

Much like Immersive Paintings, the Supplementaries mod is all about bringing a home or base to life with decoration. It adds a huge collection of blocks and items that help add personality to a build while sticking to the central aesthetic of the vanilla experience. From candelabras to pancakes, from way signs to globes and block-slinging slingshots, Supplementaries is a cozy Minecraft mod.

With so many small details that you can implement with this mod, nearly every build you create can be unique, and many items and blocks are also fully functional so they aren't just aesthetically pleasing.

5) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight is a mod that adds a ton of new farming and cooking functionality (Image via Noxus/YouTube)

Farming and cooking are the core mechanics of many cozy games like Minecraft, and Farmer's Delight is a mod that brings some of those well-needed farming/cooking features to Mojang's sandbox game. The mod adds a massive trove of new crops, tools, blocks, and other food-related items to make farming and cooking tasty dishes a much more rewarding experience.

The game's vanilla farming and cooking get the job done, but the variety and creativity aren't exactly ideal. Farmer's Delight fixes that problem in its entirety, and several add-ons for the mod also exist to extend compatibility with other mods to broaden its scope even further.

