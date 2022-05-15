5 best cozy Minecraft winter cabin blueprints

Building has always been a huge aspect of Minecraft. Fans of the title have developed tons of impressive house designs over the years and have shared their creations over various platforms.

Such houses can come in all shapes and sizes, but few come close to a Cozy Winter Cabin's beauty and stunning look. For those in search of some great cozy winter cabin blueprints, this helpful guide will list not just one but five of the absolute best choices from around the internet.

5 great cozy Minecraft winter cabin blueprints

5) Small Cozy Winter Cabin

Up first is an amazing tutorial from the Minecraft YouTuber "Balzy." It showcases an incredibly petite winter cabin, which is great for those who consider smaller houses much cozier than larger ones.

This build is very compact and is great for those who are looking to make a cabin with minimal resources in survival mode. Although this build uses minimal resources, it looks very pretty with lanterns and flowers at the front of the house.

4) Spruce Log Cozy Winter Cabin

This next build is a bit bigger, with a much more stylish look to it. This choice was made by the popular YouTuber "Gorillo." The cabin looks absolutely stunning and can definitely fit a few more people than the previous one.

As the name of the cabin suggests, it is largely made up of spruce logs, so if a player were to spawn in a spruce forest, this would be a great build. It would also look incredible to build this on water, as displayed in the video.

3) Easy to Build Cozy Winter Cabin

For those looking for an easy-to-build and easy-to-follow video, this video made by YouTuber "Spudetti" is an amazing choice. Although a bit larger in size, this cabin is still just as cozy as the others.

This build features two floors with a deck and very open living space in terms of design. The roof of this cabin is also very unique, featuring windows with flowers lining it. This may take a bit of time to build, but it is well worth the time. Building something like this on a Minecraft towny server would be a great way to go about this.

2) Large Cozy Winter Cabin

Next up is a much larger cabin build, with a great deal of detail put into it by Minecraft YouTuber "goddessofcrows." This cabin is a brilliant choice for those looking for a very stylish build that will certainly catch someone’s eye.

The large deck and well-thought-out roof of the house are some of the highlights of this build. While the building looks stunning from the outside, the inside is no different, giving off a very homely with tons of bookshelves and lanterns scattered throughout.

1) Advanced Cozy Winter Cabin

Last but certainly not least is this incredible build tutorial from Minecraft YouTuber "Jolee." While this build looks incredibly complex, it is definitely well worth building. This cabin deserves the number one spot due to the extreme work put into the video.

The design of this house is truly amazing as a two-story building with a deck on the bottom portion of the house along with a secondary deck at the top. The building looks incredibly cozy due to the vegetation placed on the house's side, which works well with the greenhouse that’s added to this cabin.

Edited by Danyal Arabi