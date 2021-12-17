5 best decoration ideas for Minecraft cities

Since the game was released, Minecraft cities have been one of the most popular things for players to build.

Over the years, many epic cities have been created by players. There's no one set style to make a good Minecraft city, and the best ones are typically imaginative, well designed, and above all else: decorated well.

However, it can be hard to find good ideas for decorating a Minecraft city. That is why in this guide, some of the best Minecraft city decoration ideas will be showcased.

5 great decoration ideas for using inside a Minecraft city

5) Street Lamps

What modern city would ever be complete without bright city street lamps to illuminate the paths? Adding some relatively simple streetlights can truly transform any city build with very little effort required.

The above video shows how to build some Minecraft street lamps that can be assembled quickly and will fit into to almost any city design. Not only do these lamps look amazing, but they have the added ability to illuminate the city at night, which is, of course, very important.

4) Natural Vegetation

Bone meal can be used to quickly add natural vegetation to any area (Image via Mojang)

This next idea might sound a bit obvious, but it's quite remarkable how many Minecraft city designs lack any natural flair to them. Adding a couple of trees, flowers, and other natural vegetation can truly take the build to the next level and make the city feel more alive.

Furthermore, thanks to the helpful bone meal item, players should have little to no trouble adding a natural element to their city. All players need to do is add a couple of grass blocks and then right-click with bone meal to create a beautiful natural environment.

3) Music

Although this feature will not improve the visual appearance of a Minecraft city, it can do wonders for improving the atmosphere. Players can select from 14 different Minecraft music disks, so there's a large array of options to create different atmospheres.

If players are really feeling adventurous, it's also possible to implement custom music into Minecraft via the use of a resource pack. Adding an in-game city radio soundtrack would particularly add a special touch to any Minecraft city out there.

2) City Vehicles

In real life, it's very common to come across cars, planes, and even helicopters inside a busy city. This is just a natural byproduct of what comes out of a busy city, and there's a constant hustle and bustle in the air.

To replicate this inside Minecraft, players can build cars, planes, garbage disposal trucks, and anything else that comes to mind. Players looking to take things to the next level can also install Minecraft vehicle mods, which bring real functionality.

1) Seating Areas

Although likely a small amenity in the eyes of many players, benches and seating areas are very often overlooked while building a large-scale city. In terms of adding an extra bit of flair, a few public seating areas can make things feel much more alive.

There are multiple different approaches to creating seating areas inside a Minecraft city. Players truly looking to take their city design to the next level might even be interested in installing Minecraft chair mods, which implement a large variety of new chairs, benches, and more into the game.

