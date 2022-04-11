5 best dog skins in Minecraft

Minecraft skins are an amazing way to customize how a character looks in the game. Due to the huge popularity of Minecraft, gamers can find a large variety of different skins online and can even create skins themselves via the use of online skin editors.

Skins are free and very easy to access, especially in the Java Edition of Minecraft. This article will focus specifically on some of the best dog skins in Minecraft, a popular skin theme that some players love to use.

Top 5 dog skins like Pugs and Rottweilers that Minecraft players should try out

5) Pug

Pug Skin to use now (Image via SkinsMC)

Download skin here.

Starting off the list of Minecraft dog skins is a Pug wearing a red and gray checkered shirt with black glasses that makes the eyes on the skin stand out.

This skin is a great option for anyone in general, as it's a pretty fun-looking skin. It’s also not every day you see a skin with glasses, so that is a great addition, especially on a dog where it's completely unexpected.

4) A Pug onesie skin

Dog onesie skin to use (Image via SkinsMC)

Download skin here.

Next up on the list is another pug skin, but this one is even simpler than the last. Players can only see the face of the Pug because it is wearing a light blue onesie.

The color scheme on this skin is amazing, the light blue onesie really makes the face of the Pug stand out. This skin is a must-pick for those looking for cute dog skins.

3) Rottweiler

Rottweiler skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download skin here.

Up next is a skin that is great for Rottweiler owners, as this is an amazing Rottweiler-styled skin. All in all, this skin is very simple and doesn’t have any unnecessary features to it.

Rottweilers are quite large dogs and are known for being tough. Their main use back in the day was to herd livestock and pull carts with meat to the market, but they're now seen as some of the best guard dogs of any breed.

2) Shiba Inu

Shiba inu skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download skin here.

This next skin is a Shiba Inu dog which is known for the huge internet “Doge” meme. Doge skins used to be very popular and can still be seen nowadays, with the popular cryptocurrency “DogeCoin” keeping the meme alive.

The “Doge” meme started in 2010 by a Reddit user and is still one of the largest memes to this day. It even won Meme of the Year on Know Your Meme in 2013. Since then, Doge has been featured on a Delta Airlines safety video, along with many other huge things.

1) Scooby Doo

Scooby Doo Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download skin here.

Coming in at number one is the famous dog “Scooby-Doo." It started off as the main character in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and has since been in many spin-off shows and movies.

The show started airing in 1969 and still has spin-offs being made in the present day. This cartoon series featured a group of teenagers and their talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo, who solved mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures.

