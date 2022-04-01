5 best enchantments for boots in Minecraft 1.18

Boots have a lot of enchantment possibilities in Minecraft. They have the usual Protection enchantments, but there are a few incredible enchantments that are specialized for boots. Boots on their own can be helpful, but they're much better with enchantments.

Enchantments like Feather Falling, Thorns and more can all be applied to boots and none of them are mutually exclusive. Here are the best ones to add to a pair of diamond or Netherite boots.

Best boot enchantments for Minecraft

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is a general enchantment that can be applied to every single enchantable item. That doesn't make it bad, though, because it's quite useful. It goes up to level three and significantly increases the durability of any item. That's especially useful on boots, since players take fall damage all the time.

4) Mending

Mending book (Image via Mojang)

Mending is a great enchantment (also applicable to all items) that pairs well with Unbreaking. Mending applies XP to fix any item, which keeps them from breaking. Mending should be applied to all items that players routinely use, and that includes all pieces of armor. It only goes to one level, but it's arguably the best overall enchantment.

3) Blast Protection

Blast Protection can be applied to all pieces of armor, but it's pretty useful for Minecraft boots. While explosions can come from anywhere, one of the most common places is underneath players' feet.

Whether it's a trap with a pressure plate or something else, they often explode below, so Blast Protection on boots is helpful to alleviate that. It goes up to level four, which can significantly reduce the damage taken.

2) Depth Strider

Depth Strider is an exclusive enchantment for boots. It allows players to swim faster underwater. For players that swim a lot or don't use boats to travel, this is one of the best enchantments to have. It goes up to level three, increasing the swim speed each time.

Overall, the enchantment reduces the water slowness by one-third at each level, so players can move pretty quickly with level three.

1) Feather Falling

HonKit26113 @HonKit1103 Watch your step while you traverse the beautiful Warped Forest- step on the Blast Fungus, and you'll be launched into the air. Maybe bring along some Feather Falling boots with you?



Coming in Minecraft Dungeons Blocks 1.9! Watch your step while you traverse the beautiful Warped Forest- step on the Blast Fungus, and you'll be launched into the air. Maybe bring along some Feather Falling boots with you?Coming in Minecraft Dungeons Blocks 1.9! https://t.co/nnNNYQDW4D

Feather Falling is the most useful enchantment for boots and one of the most helpful overall. Fall damage is one of the biggest killers for Minecraft players and most of them are constantly taking at least a little bit of damage. Feather Falling alleviates that, with Feather Falling IV reducing the damage by 48%.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul