5 best farming methods in Minecraft

Farming is one of the most important activities that a player can do in Minecraft. It allows for an efficient supply of food and other useful resources. Players look to increase their items, and food supply is highly recommended to maximize their farming efficiency.

Improving farming speed and output can be accomplished with an almost infinite number of methods. However, some methods are better than others. Listed below are some of the best techniques players can take advantage of so that they can feed themselves and all of their possible neighbors.

The five best farming methods in Minecraft

5) Large scale non-automated farming

A massive farm (Image via planetminecraft)

In Minecraft farming, bigger is always (usually) better. For non-automated farms, a bigger farm means more food.

For players who aren't skilled in the art of Redstone, a large, non-automated farm is the way to go. By building a massive farm, players will rarely run out of food. The hardest part is harvesting all of the food, which can be solved by automation.

4) Villager Automated Farms

A player using two villagers to farm their crops (Image via YouTube)

Villager automated farms are beneficial for Minecraft players who do not enjoy harvesting their crops.

With multiple (or one) farmer villagers, players won't have to tediously harvest each crop as the farmer does it for them. The farmer can carry six stacks of food before they begin dropping to the ground. Players can then use hoppers to suck up dropped food.

3) Redstone Automated Crop Farms

A Redstone automated crop farm (Image via YouTube)

Redstone automated crop farms are even more efficient than villager farms.

Even Minecraft players terrified of Redstone can build one of these. Redstone automated crop farms usually include hoppers to suck up dropped food and bone meal dispensers to speed up the process.

It is not uncommon to obtain multiple stacks of food in minutes.

2) Mob Farm (Food)

An extremely impressive micro chicken farm (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft players looking for a more satiating source of food can build an automatic mob farm.

The most common version of these farms is the chicken farm because they are small and resource-efficient. Nevertheless, players can automatically farm any animal that they desire.

Players can watch the tutorial above to learn how to create a micro chicken farm, which provides cooked chicken and feathers.

1) Mob Farm (Hostile)

The commonly built tower mob farm (Image via minecraftforum)

Minecraft players looking to collect the harder-to-acquire resources dropped by hostile mobs are recommended to build a hostile mobe farm.

The most common hostile mob farm is known as the tower. Mobs will spawn in the dark box at the top of the tower and are then moved (by water) into a large hole.

The fallen mobs will take enough damage to be one-shot by the player, dropping their resources and XP. The tower is an easy way to acquire rarer resources and XP fairly quickly.

