5 best farms for Minecraft skyblock

Skyblock is a highly popular Minecraft gamemode where players start their world on a floating island. There are numerous skyblock maps on community websites that players can download to start their survival journey.

As normal terrain is not generated in this mode, obtaining everyday items like cobblestone requires more work. Setting up farms with the player's items is the best way of getting started in a skyblock world. Given below is a list of the five best farms for Minecraft skyblock.

Best farms for Minecraft skyblock

5) Sugarcane farm

Simple farms can yield a lot of sugarcane which can be used in many ways by players. One of the best ways of using sugarcane is creating bonemeal from it. This can help skyblock players a lot in growing trees fast and collecting wood. Bonemeal can also be used on crops in case players needs some emergency food.

4) Mob XP farm

Mob XP farm in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Earning XP is going to be very different for Minecraft skyblock players. They do not get to mine a lot of ores or fight mobs as regular players do, because of which they earn a lot less XP daily. Therefore, creating a mob XP farm can be very helpful as players will get many useful items and experience points by killing mobs spawned in the farm.

3) Cow farm

Because of limited land and mobs that spawn naturally, growing many crops or killing mobs for food is not practical in skyblock. Players can create a cow farm that yields a lot of steaks and leather. Steaks are superb food items that restore eight hunger points (four drumsticks in the game).

2) Villager breeder

Villagers are useful entities in Minecraft. As villages don't generate in skyblock gamemode, having a villager breeder can be very beneficial. Players can turn them into traders by placing job site blocks close to them. They can also be used in automatic crop farms that yield food items in good quantity.

1) Iron farm

Iron farms will spawn iron golems which get killed in a chamber of the farm, and the iron ingots dropped by them gets collected in chests. Players can use iron in various ways, one of which is crafting armor and weapons. Having decent armor is vital for skyblock players to protect themselves against phantoms better.

