5 best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.20

Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.20.80.20 debuted on February 29, 2024, bringing a hefty list of additions, tweaks, changes, and bug fixes to the game. A few 1.21 update Experimental Features were adjusted, and some were removed from the experimental toggle and introduced to the base preview. A large selection of bugs was fixed, and Hardcore Mode was finally announced for Bedrock Edition.

Although most of these Minecraft adjustments are a net positive, some are more beneficial than others. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the highlights of preview 1.20.80.20 so players can know what to expect if they decide to download it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best additions and changes in Minecraft preview 1.20.80.20

1) Updated Wolf Armor

Wolf armor has become even more expressive in this Minecraft Preview (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21's wolf armor feature has been removed from the Experimental Features toggle in this preview, and a few improvements have been made along the way. Specifically, wolf armor can now be dyed like leather armor and shows signs of damage as it loses durability. Moreover, players can use armadillo scutes directly on the equipped wolf to repair its armor.

In addition to these changes, Mojang stated that wolf armor will now act like a shield, absorbing most of the damage that is directed at the wolf and losing durability as a result. When the wolf armor reaches zero durability, it will break, but the wolf mob will remain.

2) Armadillo tweaks and "de-experimentification"

Armadillos have been tweaked and removed from Minecraft's Experimental Features (Image via Mojang)

Although armadillos didn't get a massive overhaul in this preview, they were removed from the Experimental Features toggle in Minecraft, which seems to suggest they're almost ready for their 1.20.5 update debut. Whatever the case, small adjustments were also made to armadillo behavior, focusing on their breeding practices and how they instill fear in spider mobs.

The breeding cooldown that initiates after two armadillos create offspring will no longer reset when the mobs curl up to protect themselves. Moreover, a bug has been fixed that ensures that spiders and cave spiders will run away from armadillos regardless of whether or not Experimental Features are active.

3) Hardcore Mode announcement

Minecraft's beloved Hardcore Mode is finally coming to Bedrock Edition in Spring 2024 (Image via Mojang)

While this technically isn't a feature that's present in preview 1.20.80.20, it still made its way into the patch notes and is cause for celebration. After initial reports made by content creators, including Ibxtoycat, Mojang has confirmed that Minecraft's Hardcore Mode will make its way to Bedrock Edition by the end of Spring 2024.

It is believed that several of the frustrating, inexplicable death-causing bugs will be fixed ahead of Hardcore Mode's inclusion. Mojang wants to ensure that Bedrock's Hardcore Mode is just as smooth and enjoyable as its Java Edition counterpart has been for years.

4) Trial Chamber Parity

Trial chambers will now generate consistently across editions (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers continue to be tweaked ahead of Minecraft 1.21, and preview 1.20.80.20 has introduced parity between Java and Bedrock Edition. According to Mojang's patch notes, trial chambers will now be found in the same location and have the same configuration of rooms as Java Edition, meaning players who use the same seed across editions can find the same trial chambers.

This should be particularly helpful for players who use the seed generator regularly, as trial chambers will now remain consistent regardless of which edition of the game is being played as long as the world seed is identical.

5) Vault texture update and audio parity

Vaults in trial chambers are now more identifiable compared to trial spawners (Image via Mojang)

Following the same implementation of Minecraft Java snapshot 24w09a, the 1.20.80.20 preview has updated the textures of vault blocks found in trial chambers so that they can be better distinguished from trial spawner blocks.

Considering more than a few players had remarked that the two blocks were tough to tell apart, especially at a distance, this change should help guide fans better in trial chambers.

Ideally, players won't make the mistake of approaching a block thinking it's a vault, only for it to be a trial spawner stocked full of hostile mobs. Time will tell if Mojang's updated vault block textures do the trick.