5 best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w09a

Minecraft Java Snapshot 24w09a debuted on February 28, 2024, bringing plenty of new developmental changes. From making some tweaks to the 1.21 update's Experimental Features like wind charges and the bogged mob to updated wolf armor and a new UI rework, there's a lot packed into this Java Edition beta worth checking out in-depth.

Although players are encouraged to check out the full patch notes for Snapshot 24w09a for the entire scope of this Minecraft beta, it doesn't hurt to examine the best changes and additions. It might give fans a better idea of what this snapshot provides and how it might influence the game's future.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The five best additions and changes in Minecraft Java Snapshot 24w09a

1) Wolf Armor Cosmetic Update

Wolf armor can now be dyed and show signs of wear in Minecraft Snapshot 24w09a (Image via Mojang)

Wolf armor continues to be improved in Minecraft, and Snapshot 24w09a has introduced new cosmetic effects to add some flair to a canine friend's protection. In addition to now being able to repair the armor by using armadillo scutes on a wolf equipped with wolf armor, it's now possible to dye wolf armor as players could with standard leather armor.

If that isn't enough, wolf armor will show signs of wear and tear as its durability degrades, making the newest form of defense for wolves even more customizable and more immersive.

2) Wind Charge Standardization

Wind charge radii have had their randomness removed in this Minecraft beta (Image via Mojang)

Wind charges are new as part of Minecraft's 1.21 Experimental Features, so it's understandable that Mojang is still tweaking these new projectiles. In previous betas, wind charges had a randomized blast radius when fired by either breeze mobs or players, but this has now been addressed. As of Snapshot 24w09a, wind charge detonations will have the same blast radius every time.

While this is a small change, it should help players understand wind charges a little easier, regardless of whether they're using them or dodging them while fighting the breeze.

3) A Modernized UI

Several aspects of Minecraft's UI were updated in this snapshot (Image via Mojang)

By and large, Minecraft's UI hasn't changed too much over the years. However, it appears Mojang is beginning to lay the groundwork for a more modern UI in recent betas, including this snapshot. The dirt texture seen in the world menu and the end credits have been removed for a darkened/blurred background, and an End portal effect, respectively, and several button placements were standardized.

Moreover, players enjoying the game on multiple screens or monitors will now find that the main menu panorama and the game worlds will extend to other screens. This is a significant step in the right direction for the game's visuals, and if players still want to bring back the old dirt texture, they can enable the Programmer Art resource pack in their settings.

4) Updated Bogged Mobs

Minecraft's bogged mobs have received a new look and new drops (Image via Mojang)

The bogged surprised plenty of players when they arrived in snapshots on Valentine's Day, and it appears Mojang is far from finished with tweaking them. Minecraft's 24w09a snapshot introduces a new mob model for bogged that features mushrooms on their head, and as luck would have it, bogged can now drop red or brown mushrooms upon death.

For fans who don't want to trek to a mushroom field biome but who still want to rack up tons of tasty mushrooms, it might be possible to farm these hostile mobs and be set for life with all the mushrooms they'll need.

5) Vault Texture Updates

Vault blocks have been further improved visually (Image via Mojang)

For fans exploring trial chambers, getting a vault block and a trial spawner confused can often occur due to the two blocks' relative similarities in appearance. This has been addressed in Snapshot 24w09a by introducing a newly updated texture for vaults that should help distinguish them further from trial spawners and avoid any confusion.

Hopefully, this makes the somewhat labyrinthine structures that trial chambers a bit less perplexing, as players should at least know whether the block they're viewing from afar is a vault or simply a trial spawner stocked full of hostile mobs.

