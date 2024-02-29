All UI changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w09a

Minecraft: Java Edition's 24w09a snapshot has been made available on PC platforms as of February 28, 2024. In addition to changes made to the bogged mob, wind charges, and more, this snapshot makes some interesting tweaks to the title's UI. Some of these alterations can be seen in-game, while others will be visible for players with multiple monitors or screens.

Right upon diving into the snapshot, players entering their worlds and Realms menus will notice a pretty sizable change. The dirt texture that has remained a constant since the game's earliest days has been relocated and replaced with a blurred background, as well as cleaner, streamlined menu backgrounds and buttons.

This is only one major change arriving in this Java snapshot so in the interest of keeping fans apprised, let's take a look at the full list of UI tweaks made.

Full patch notes for UI changes in Minecraft Java snapshot 24w09a

The updated end credits UI for Minecraft snapshot 24w09a (Image via Mojang)

According to Mojang, the reason for the UI update in this Minecraft snapshot is to bring a fresher look to the title while enforcing consistency between in-game menus to ensure that the layout of various UI elements is consistent. Mojang additionally remarked that it wanted to make these changes while "retaining the essence and feel of the old screens."

Regardless of the rationale, you can find the complete list of changes made to the UI in Minecraft snapshot 24w09a below:

The dirt texture found in menu backgrounds has been replaced with a darkened and blurred background. It can be reactivated by enabling the built-in Programmer Art resource pack.

When outside of the game itself, the menu panorama will now appear across all monitors/screens.

When inside the game, the world will be visible across all monitors and screens.

The darkened background's blur can be adjusted via the accessibility settings. However, the blur created by opening containers and books isn't altered by this setting.

Screen elements like titles and buttons have been repositioned so they remain consistent across multiple menus.

The screens for the player/Realms backups have been updated.

Lists found in the UI will now have defined borders at the top and bottom.

The end credits' background dirt texture has been replaced by the End portal effect.

It should be noted that more changes may be implemented in future Java snapshots. Put plainly, Mojang appears to be modernizing Java Edition's UI since it has remained relatively the same for quite some time. However, if players are missing the dirt texture, they can easily access it once again thanks to the Programmer Art resource pack installed in the game by default.

By simply navigating and enabling the Programmer Art resource pack, fans can return to the classic dirt texture background and reintroduce several in-game textures from older versions of Minecraft.

Whatever the case, if players want to check out these UI changes for themselves, Minecraft snapshot 24w09a can be downloaded on PC now.