Mojang Studios released the latest snapshot, 24w09a, and it brings a lot of improvement and additions to the upcoming features coming in the Minecraft 1.21 update. The snapshot features a new texture for the Bogged, the latest hostile mob added to the game. But what’s even more exciting is that now you can customize the wolf armor by dyeing them with different colors, just like leather armor can be dyed.

If you want to try out all these new improvements and features and give your pet wolf a brand new, colorful armor, then try the snapshot.

How to download Minecraft snapshot 24w09a

Downloading the latest snapshot via Minecraft Launcher (image via Mojang Studios)

Downloading the latest snapshot, 24w09a in this case, is very simple. All you need to do is open the Minecraft launcher and head to the "Installation" tab. This is where you can download different versions of Minecraft, including different snapshots.

From the "Installation" tab, ensure you have checked the "snapshots" checkbox from the versions. You can see the latest snapshot on this page. If, for some reason, it is not visible, search for it in the search bar.

That’s the entire process. Once downloaded, you can play it either from this page or from the main page of the launcher. Remember to select the latest version from the left side of the launch button.

Changes in the snapshot

The latest snapshot allows dyeing the wolf armor (image via Mojang Studios)

There are a lot of new things that are coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update. The snapshot brings major changes to the wolf armor. The wolf armor can be dyed using different colors, just like the leather armor.

This opens a lot of new avenues for wolf armor customization, as you can have multiple dogs wearing different colored armor. It can also be repaired while on the wolf, making the repair process easier.

Apart from this major change, there are some minor changes as well. Most notably, there have been some texture updates as well. The vault’s texture has been updated.

For those unaware, the vault is a new block added to the game that can only be opened once per player using the trial key.

The game’s UI has also been updated, giving it a cleaner, better look. The Bogged, a new skeleton mob found in the trial chambers, swamp, and mangrove biome, also gets a new texture and feature. Using the shears on it will drop two mushrooms.

You can read all about the major and minor changes that the snapshot brings in the patch notes.