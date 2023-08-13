Top 10 mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.20

Mob farming stands out as one of the finest methods for getting useful stuff in Minecraft. It's a technique that many players adopt since it's easy and offers good rewards. Gamers have even developed automatic or semi-automatic mob farms that eliminate the need for constant player involvement.

Most of the creatures in Minecraft drop an item when a player defeats them. But not all of these drops are worth the effort. This article delves into the top ten mobs that are definitely worth farming due to their valuable and uncommon loot.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective, and the ranking is based on the writer's opinions.

Minecraft mobs that yield great items

With the release of the game's latest version, many players embark on fresh survival journeys within the updated game. Mob farming remains one of the most effective ways to gather rare and extremely valuable resources, and adopting this approach early on can significantly accelerate a player's progress.

Here's a rundown of some of the optimal mobs to focus on for farming:

10) Guardians

Guardians in an ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

Found exclusively in and around ocean monuments, guardians are uncommon hostile mobs that present a considerable challenge when it comes to defeating them.

Upon defeat, they yield a distinctive item known as prismarine crystals. These crystals can be used in crafting a range of prismarine blocks. It may also drop a raw cod. The majority of Minecraft players have a fondness for using these blocks in constructing various structures.

9) Shulker

Shulkers represent a distinct type of enemy mob located within the end cities. This mob deserves attention solely from players who have reached the end-game stage since accessing the end cities requires players to defeat the Ender Dragon boss mob.

Defeating shulkers grants players access to their shells, which hold a unique utility. These shells can be used to craft shulker boxes, possibly the best storage blocks in the game. What's remarkable about these boxes is that they maintain the contents intact even when a player breaks and gathers them into their inventory.

8) Enderman

An enderman (Image via Mojang)

In certain situations, Endermen can become formidable adversaries. Defeating them, however, results in acquiring rare ender eyes. These items become necessary for accessing the End dimension, the place where the dragon boss mob lives.

7) Blaze

Blazes are dangerous mobs that are the main source of blaze rods in Minecraft. Like ender pearls, these rods are critical in gaining entry to the End dimension.

Both ender pearls and blaze rods serve as essential crafting materials for creating items like the eyes of ender. These special items are pivotal in triggering the activation of end portals.

6) Zombified piglin

A zombified piglin in the nether (Image via Mojang)

Zombified piglins stand out as an excellent gold source in Minecraft, capable of yielding numerous gold nuggets and ingots through farming. This neutral mob roams the hazardous landscapes of the Nether.

It's important to note that initiating an attack on a zombified piglin will trigger hostility from all other piglins toward the player.

5) Creeper

A creeper (Image via Mojang)

The creeper stands as an iconic mob in the Overworld, having become synonymous with Minecraft itself. This hostile entity possesses the unique trait of exploding when a player comes close.

Defeating a creeper yields gunpowder as a drop. Accumulating a substantial amount of gunpowder enables players to craft a significant number of rockets. These rockets are essential for flying with an elytra.

4) Wither skeleton

Wither skeletons are a version of skeletons that appear less frequently and pose a greater challenge. Minecraft players can locate them within nether fortresses, and overcoming them occasionally results in the valuable reward of wither skeleton skulls.

These skulls serve a crucial purpose, as they can be utilized to summon withers – formidable boss mobs. Conquering a wither is an unskippable step if players intend to craft a beacon.

3) Iron golems

Iron golems serve as the guardians of villages within the game. They also present a substantial supply of iron ingots, achievable only when the player sets up automation for the procedure.

Given their formidable strength, engaging with iron golems directly can lead to intense clashes. This might make the rewards seem somewhat underwhelming. Nevertheless, constructing automatic iron golem farms is relatively straightforward and can yield a significant abundance of iron ingots.

2) Evokers

An evoker in a mansion (Image via Mojang)

Evoker is a dangerous illager mob capable of casting spells on its adversaries. Players can encounter it within woodland mansions and also during raids.

Evoker has earned its spot on the list due to the invaluable item it bestows upon its demise - the totem of undying. With this item in hand, players essentially gain a second chance at life. Instead of perishing, they endure a substantial amount of damage while the totem gets consumed in the process.

1) Chicken

A chicken (Image via Mojang)

A common and easily farmable mob is the chicken. It drops raw chicken when defeated, and this meat can be cooked to obtain one of the most effective food items for restoring health.

Numerous automatic chicken farm designs feature simple contraptions that utilize basic redstone components. Even newcomers or players in the early days of a new Minecraft world can create such a farm quite effortlessly. Players can also farm cows for food, as they are equally straightforward to raise.