Top 7 things to know about Breeze in Minecraft

Breeze is a new mob that will soon be released in the Minecraft 1.21 update in 2024. It was first introduced by Mojang back in October 2023, where they showcased just a few features. Due to the company's new development cycle, the Breeze mob and other features were quickly released in the latest snapshots and beta previews for players to test.

Here is a list of features and behaviors we know about Breeze so far.

Note: Since Breeze is still in development, the points mentioned below could change over time.

List of features to know about Breeze in Minecraft

7) Breeze are immune to arrows and tridents

Breeze do not get hurt from arrows or tridents in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players fight Breeze, they will likely use any and all weapons to fight them. However, they will soon realize that it is not be affected by arrows or flying tridents, as it can deflect them.

This is a small detail Mojang added to them since they are wind-related mobs and, hence, will easily sway any projectile attack. The only exception is their own wind charge.

6) Breeze wind charge can interact with certain blocks

The mob's wind charge projectile can interact with certain blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When you enter the hall where Breeze spawn, you will also notice certain special blocks like buttons, levers, and trapdoors placed around the area. The mob's wind charge projectile will be able to interact with these blocks. For example, a Breeze's wind charge can push a button on a dispenser, which will then shoot arrows at you.

This adds an extra layer of complexity to the fight.

5) Breeze attack with a wind charge only

Breeze shooting the player with a wind charge in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As of now, Breeze can only shoot wind charge projectiles to hurt you. When these projectiles hit a player or a block, it causes a large air explosion, which affects other blocks in the surrounding area as well. You do not get hurt directly by the wind charge; rather, you take damage from the knockback effect.

As of now, the mob does not have any other ways to attack a player. Of course, this can change as Mojang develops the mob and takes feedback from the playerbase.

4) Breeze wind charge can be deflected

A wind charge projectile can be deflected just like ghast's fireball in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to Ghast's fireball projectile, Breeze's wind charge projectile can be deflected away as well. You can simply use a ranged or melee weapon to deflect an incoming wind charge projectile.

The only projectile item that can actually hurt these new mobs is their very own wind charge. However, it will only deal half a heart worth of damage, which is not a lot to defeat the mob.

3) Breeze are hostile in nature

Breeze mob is hostile in nature and will always attack players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, one of the main behavioral traits to know about Breeze is that it is hostile in nature. This is mainly for those who don't know about the 1.21 update announcement from Mojang and are hearing about the mob for the first time. The moment this mob spawns, it will try to attack you and strategically place itself on high pedestals where you cannot reach it.

2) Breeze spawns from trial spawners surrounded by chiseled tuff blocks

Breeze mob only spawns from trial spawners surrounded by chiseled tuff blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As of now, the Breeze mob only spawns in one location and through a special new trial spawner block. However, there are many trial spawners, with each of them surrounded by different kinds of blocks. When it comes to Breeze, the mob will only spawn from spawners that are surrounded by new chiseled tuff blocks.

1) Breeze only spawns in trial chambers

Breeze mob will only spawn inside trial chambers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, you will need to know where the new mob will spawn in the Minecraft world. As of now, the Breeze will only spawn inside trial chambers. These structures will be deep underground and have loads of rooms and halls. The new entities will mainly spawn in the halls where their special trial spawners are located.