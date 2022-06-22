Top 5 weapons in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update was recently released and millions of fans have eagerly downloaded it to check out all the new features it has to offer. Whenever a new update drops, several new players also join and play the game for the very first time. As a result, it is important for these players to know all aspects of the game, especially weapons and combat tactics.

The Minecraft 1.19 update has brought one of the most dangerous and strongest mobs of all time, The Warden, into the game. The beast dwells in the new Deep Dark Biome filled with sculk blocks. Along with this, the update has also brought Mangrove Swamp, Frogs, Allays, new advancements, enchantments, and much more to the game. Even though players should avoid the beast in the Deep Dark, they must be prepared with the best weapons in case they have to fight loads of other hostile mobs in the game.

5 best weapons in Minecraft 1.19

5) Trident

Trident (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Trident is a rare weapon in the game that cannot be crafted by players in any way. The only way to obtain this weapon in the game is by killing Drowned Zombies and hoping that they drop the weapon as mob loot. Trident is not the best weapon to use for combat since it needs to be thrown and retrieved every time.

However, this weapon can be used for combat and several other purposes with the help of special enchantments like Channelling, Riptide, Loyalty, and so on.

4) Bow and Arrow

Bow and Arrow (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Bow and arrow is a tried and tested weapon set that almost all players frequently use in the game. This weapon set is ideal whenever an opponent is out of reach or needs to be killed from a distance. There is a learning curve to this weapon since projectile accuracy needs to be perfect to hit targets at long range; however, it is still one of the best weapons in the game.

Applying loads of enchantments to the bow makes the weapon set even stronger. Enchantments like Infinity and Power are two of the most effective powerups for this weapon.

3) Sword

Sword is the most common melee weapon (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

It is arguably the most used weapon in the game. The moment players make a fresh set of tools early in the game, they always craft a sword to fight hostile mobs. There are different ways of using a sword, depending on which game edition a player is on. In Java Edition, players can even use sweeping edge to attack multiple mobs at once, whereas in Bedrock Edition, players can simply spam the sword to deal maximum damage.

2) End Crystal

End Crystal placed on obsidian (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

While End Crystals are not conventional weapons in the game, players have come up with crazy tactics to deal loads of damage by exploding them. End Crystals can be crafted with the eye of ender, ghast tear, and a few glass blocks. Once placed, they are extremely dangerous as they can create a huge explosion if right clicked on. They can only be placed on an obsidian block.

As of yet, this is the most powerful weapon players can use in combat. However, the only downside is that it is quite hard to make.

1) Axe

Axe is the best weapon (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As players start to play the game, they realize that an Axe is a brilliant weapon as well. If players use it in the correct manner, it can deal much more damage than swords or any other normal weapon. Though axes are primarily used for chopping all kinds of wood blocks, they are considered to be the best weapon in the game as well.

Axe is extremely easy to make and enchant. Powerups like Sharpness, Smite, Fire Aspect, and so on can really unleash the true power of the weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

