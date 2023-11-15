Minecraft player creates unique games using Breeze mob

In October 2023, Mojang announced the Minecraft 1.21 update, which will feature loads of new additions like structures, blocks, items, and mobs. One of the new mobs is called a Breeze, a wind-related hostile mob found in the brand-new trial chamber structure. It will attack players using wind charges and will be gradually developed by Mojang for the 1.21 update coming in 2024.

However, some players are already testing the Breeze in the latest snapshots and coming up with unique ways to use them. Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'GergYT' posted a video on the official Minecraft subreddit showcasing several games and fun contraptions made with the help of Breeze.

Users react to Minecraft player making contraptions using Breeze mob

The first contraption was a cannon, which used the mob's wind charge to hit target blocks and turn on new copper bulbs. The third contraption traps the Breeze's wind charge in a water column and can be used by players to shoot themselves high up in the sky. Finally, the last setup is a fun game where several Breeze mobs attack a player standing on a floor made of trapdoors.

Since the new 1.21 update and the Breeze mob are quite famous in the Minecraft community right now, this post has received quite a lot of attention. Within a day, it got more than three thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People were generally impressed by the contraptions.

Some discussed how the third contraption, in which players are shot up when hit by a trapped wind charge, can be great for flying with Elytra. Since players need to launch themselves either by double-jumping or jumping from a high place, players liked the idea of using Breeze to launch themselves up. The original poster also commented on how the wind charge only does half a heart worth of damage, which is not much.

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Some Redditors recognized that the original poster was by Gerg, a Minecraft YouTuber who creates several mini-games and contraptions. However, it is not certain whether the original poster is, in fact, Gerg or not.

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Lastly, several players humorously stated how certain contraptions showcased in the video can be used as weapons in warfare between players. Of course, this was in jest since Breeze can hardly do any damage with its wind charge.

One of the Redditors also asked whether the third contraption could launch TNT blocks into a two-story house in a snowy biome, humorously hinting at how they were trying to attack a base.

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/_GergYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors loved the contraptions and mini-games made with the help of the new Breeze mob. The post continues to get views, upvotes, and comments.