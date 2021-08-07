5 best food farms in Minecraft for beginners

In Minecraft, players need to eat from time to time to maintain their hunger levels. The drumsticks above the player's Hotbar represent their hunger levels. If it reaches zero, players will start taking damage and their health will deplete.

There are a lot of food items that players can consume in Minecraft. Each one of them restores a certain amount of hunger points, some more than the others. One of the best ways to obtain food items in large quantities is by creating farms. Below is a list of the five best food farms for beginner Minecraft players.

Best food farms that beginners should build in Minecraft

5) AFK fish farm

Minecraft allows players to fish for items using a fishing rod. Raw cod and raw salmon are two of the few food items that can be obtained by fishing. It is recommended that players cook these items before consuming them, because cooked food will restore more hunger points than raw.

4) Cooked chicken farm

When killed by players or a tamed wolf, chickens drop raw chicken unless they were burning. Cooked chicken can restore six hunger points (three drumsticks) when a player eats a single piece. The farms have a killing chamber where the chickens are killed using lava, because of which they drop cooked chicken.

3) Pig farm

Upon death, pigs drop raw porkchop, which can be cooked in a furnace, smoker or campfire. A single piece of cooked porkchop restores eight hunger points (four drumsticks in the game). Making a pig farm does not require many items or blocks, and it yields a good amount of cooked porkchops.

2) Cow farm

Cow farms are one of the easiest mob farms to create in Minecraft. Players can get many steaks from it, and each restores eight hunger points (four drumsticks). Players need to feed wheat to the cows to breed them.

When baby cows are born, they get separated from adult cows in the farm, and once they grow up, players can kill them using lava to get steak.

1) Villager crop farm

Creating this farm is comparatively harder. However, once a player has located a village, making a villager crop farm shouldn't take too long. This farm has a villager inside that collects and plants crops.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji