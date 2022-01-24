5 best funny skins for Minecraft

Minecraft skins are incredibly popular and allow players to express themselves within the game. From popular movie characters to fantasy fiction, there are thousands of unique Minecraft skins out there for players to download.

While there is a large variety of skins out there, the most popular types of Minecraft skins are those that are funny. These skins are perfect for players looking to invoke some laughter from friends and are especially cool to show off when playing on a Minecraft multiplayer server.

For those in search of some lighthearted and funny skins, this listicle will highlight five hilarious options.

Hilarious Minecraft skins for players to use

5) Steve Body Face

Full body zoom steve skin (Image via NameMC)

While the default Steve Skin isn't anything to write home about, this radical new take will definitely turn some heads. For fans of wacky skins, this is definitely a great option.

While there isn't much unusual about the legs of this skin, the body is freaky, to say the least. With a very strange zoomed-in Steve face, the skin is purposefully awkward and leaves a goofy impression.

4) Bikini Shrek

Bikini Shrek skin (Image via NameMC)

This hilarious skin was made to parody the character Shrek from the movie Shrek. The skin replaces Shrek's head with an image of Shrek wearing a bikini and tall black boots.

With over 30,000 unique downloads, this skin has become somewhat of an icon and is suitable for anybody looking for a lighthearted and funny skin.

3) Flushed Emoji

Flushed Emoji skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin is perfect for those who love to use emojis to convey their feelings. No longer are emojis confined to the real world, thanks to this hilarious skin. More specifically, this skin turns the player's character into a giant yellow-faced emoji with dark outlines.

2) Clown Skin

Clown skin (Image via NameMC)

For those looking for hilarious skins, what's more funny than a classic clown? The Clown Skin is one of the most comic Minecraft skins out there. The outfit comes with a clown nose, red hair, and a big red smile for when things are looking grim.

1) Troll Face Dream

Troll face Dream skin (Image via NameMC)

Last but not least is a skin perfect for those that like to do a little bit of trolling. This skin combines the classic troll face with the much-popular YouTuber Dream's skin to form something so strange that it just had to be put at the top of this list.

Love him or hate him, it's hard to also not see the irony in this skin in light of last year's allocations. For those who are unaware, Dream was accused of trolling the entire Minecraft universe with his fabricated speedrun allegations earlier last year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

