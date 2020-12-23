5 best games like Minecraft for low-end Android devices

Minecraft is massively famous for its pixelated graphics and block-like characters. It is an open-world sandbox game where players can construct various structures with equipment provided in-game.

Minecraft is available across several gaming platforms and has low device requirements. If players want to try out some other games of similar nature on their low-end Android devices, they can play the following games.

Most suitable Minecraft alternatives for low-end Androids

These are five such titles that gamers can try out:

#1 - The Blockheads

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game features pixelated block-like characters. Players can play this game online as well as offline.

The Blockheads revolves around exploration and survival. Gamers can craft tools and other items, ranging from buildings to vehicles, with the materials provided by the game.

Download it from here

#2 - Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Players will have a fun time exploring the open-world of this title. Even if it is very different from Minecraft, its pixelated graphics and the characters will surely remind them of the Mojang classic.

There are many crazy missions that players would like to take part in, in this sandbox game. Dude Theft Wars is available for free and has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#3 - Multicraft – Build and Mine!

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

Players can build unique buildings will the resources provided by this game, just like they did in Minecraft. They will also have to defeat various enemies ranging from zombies to large spiders.

Gamers can also enjoy Multicraft with their friends by opting for the multiplayer mode. They are also advised to build a strong shelter to protect themselves from the monsters outside.

Download it from here

#4 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Image via MobileGamesDaily (YouTube)

Minecraft undoubtedly inspires the block-like characters and pixelated graphics in this game. This online 3D block survival game also gives players the option to buy skins.

Grand Battle Royale revolves around shooting and survival. However, it is quite different from Minecraft as players will take part in battle royale and PVP matches.

Download it from here

#5 - Terraria

Image via GullofDoom (YouTube)

Players can construct various structures in this game, like they did in Minecraft. It offers its players 20 biomes and mini-biomes that they can explore.

Terraria gets appreciated for its adequate controls and simple gameplay. Players will have to pay INR 410 for this title, which has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

