5 best GeorgeNotFound Minecraft quotes

George Davidson, more formally known as GeorgeNotFound or George, is a Minecraft YouTuber that has been quickly gaining popularity over the past year and a half. As of now, he stands at 9.21 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Since his initial start in 2013, George has been providing fans with tons of Minecraft content, amongst IRL vlogs, and much more. He often collabs with other Minecraft YouTubers, such as Dream, Sapnap, Karl and Quackity, and he never fails to make his friends or his audience laugh.

When he is with his friends, he opens up and shows everyone a rather goofy side, thus providing the Minecraft community with plenty of hilarious quotes.

Quotes by Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound

#5 - Sapnap!

"Sapnaps on a donkey!"

While playing a Minecraft challenge video with Dream and Sapnap, the team are off collecting materials during the night. George quickly complains about the lack of lava in the area, and as he turns around, he spots Sapnap riding a donkey.

Then, he states the infamous quote and moves on. This quote is rather simple and might be a little less known that the others, but it still hits viewers' funny bones every time.

#4 - Regarding George's struggles

"Not if you're colorblind"

As most fans know, George is colorblind. George often uses his colorblindness as an excuse to get past things, although he has had many funny quotes regarding his colorblindness. Some of the iconic ones include his time during MCC where his teammates were discussing that orange jump pads wouldn't be hard to miss, where George responds with "Not if you're colorblind".

In another instance, when fellow Minecraft YouTuber Eret stated that his crown was LGBTQ colors, George replied with "Oh... well... I'm colorblind."

#3 - One that gets fans every time

"We're tied up, oh no.... untie me Dream"

When practicing for the Minecraft Championships, Dream and George face off against one another. Dream states that he and George are tied in the game they are playing, only for George to respond with a classic and very well known quote.

It's safe to say that when he first said the quote that fans were in stitches and that the quote has been immortalized in the Minecraft fandom.

#2 - A classic

"Oh Dreammm"

Most of the friends that Dream plays with often taunt him by saying "oh Dreammm," and George is one of them, doing it quite often. He typically does it when he's excited, especially in Minecraft challenge videos against Dream where he believes he is going to win. This is a short and simple quote, although it has become a fan favorite and a classic within the Minecraft community.

#1 - One that will never get old

*incoherent screaming*

While this isn't exactly a quote per se, but George is known for his yelling. The majority of his screaming happens in Minecraft challenge videos, most notably when he and Dream were playing Minecraft tag, although he screams more often than not, in any given situation, sometimes even randomly and out of the blue.

