5 best kitchen decoration ideas in Minecraft in 2022

When players start progressing in the world of Minecraft, the first structure they build is their safehouse where they can live peacefully and keep hostile mobs at bay.

Initially, players make an extremely basic base where they keep their beds, crafting tables, furnaces and chests. However, as they expand their base, they start adding rooms and decorating them.

One of the best rooms to make in a big base is the kitchen. Although players mainly need a furnace and an animal farm to get food items to keep them alive, a kitchen room can be decorated with some clever design ideas.

Additionally, this room can also be used by players to keep all the food items and use the special furnace that cooks food items faster.

Top 5 kitchen decorations ideas in Minecraft (2022)

5) Invisible item frames to lay food items

A raw steak laying on a chest with the help of invisible item frames in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Invisible item frames are some of the most unique items that players can use. Conventional item frames have a visible brown frame; hence, if players want to normally place any item without a visible frame, they can use the invisible item frame.

Since the invisible item frame can also be placed horizontally, it can be used to lay down any food item on the kitchen workstation and even on the dining table where players can sit and eat. The only downside is that this particular item can only be obtained through commands.

4) Chests for storing food items

Chests placed on walls and floor filled with food items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In a traditional kitchen, there are loads of cabinets and drawers where people keep utensils and food items. The same can be imitated in the game by keeping all kinds of food items and coal in chests placed around the kitchen.

Chests will not only enhance the look of the kitchen, but can practically be used to store food items and use them whenever players are hungry. This is one of the simplest decoration ideas for a kitchen.

3) Chimney or vent

Chimney or vent over the smoker block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

All kitchens have some kind of exhaust system to keep the kitchen cool and odorless. This can also be implemented in the game by creating a chimney or vent with the help of brick blocks.

Brick blocks will give the chimney a more traditional look. If players want more realism out of the build, they can extend the chimney to the roof and place a campfire somewhere in between to create smoke puffs.

2) Dining Table

Dining table near the kitchen in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Usually, players can eat food items wherever they are. However, if players want to decorate their kitchen even more, they can create a dining table. Though players will mostly not use the table, it will give the kitchen a more authentic look.

Stairs can be used to create chairs, and a fence and brown carpet can be placed to make a table. Apart from the brown carpet, slabs can also be used to create a tabletop.

1) Smoker

Smoker can be used to cook any food item quicker in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the best blocks that players can place in their kitchen is a smoker. Even though a regular furnace can be used to cook any food item, a smoker is a much better alternative.

This special type of furnace can only cook food items, but can do so quicker than a regular furnace. This will be the main block in the kitchen, since players will frequently cook food in the smoker.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

