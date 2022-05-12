5 best Minecraft campfire designs in 2022

Campfires are one of Minecraft’s most versatile blocks. With a very interesting animated fire texture and the ability to create towers of smoke, its uses in rustic builds are easy to see. However, the campfire’s real strength as a block comes from a few other factors.

Firstly, it is the size of a slab, which is already one of Minecraft's most useful blocks for decorating builds. Secondly, when unlit, the item has a unique texture that is quite useful to those making wooden structures, as the item appears as wooden planks, crisscrossing themselves.

The five best Minecraft designs that use campfire in 2022

5. Campsite

The most obvious and thematically appropriate use of the campfire is as a center point for a Minecraft campsite. This design is more about getting the campfire to blend with a well-made facsimile of a real-world campfire.

This design is the most rustic of the lot, being the most in tune with nature as one can get. Campsites are temporarily carved out of the harsh wilderness surrounding them, with their fire and light being a source of warmth and food.

4. Food storage shelves

The main intended purpose of the campfire block is to cook food without using fuel. These blocks can hold up to four pieces of food at a time. This means that they can be used as makeshift pantry shelves, which hold food in a way that is visible to the player. This could elevate potential homestead builds by adding depth and realism to the kitchen.

The only downside to the campfire block is how inefficient it is compared to Minecraft's chests or barrels. Players should make sure not to use it as a real storage method but simply to decorate their base’s cooking area.

3. Smoke signals

Players can combine campfires with hay bales to increase the height of the smoke trails left by the campfire. This means that the smoke will be seen above all but the tallest of trees. This can be used to create smoke signals to communicate with other players in multiplayer quickly.

For players in a single-player survival world, these smokestacks can also be used to mark a base so that players wanting to avoid using coordinates don't get lost. Trails from the smokestacks can lead the player back home across great distances.

2. Chimney

The most sought-after design for anyone looking to build a cozy cabin in the woods or a homestead on a farm is a chimney billowing out smoke. This effect adds so much to the aesthetic of these themes. That said, while there have always been ways to achieve the smokey chimney effect, they have also always been clunky and annoying to use.

The campfire brings a massive change to the effect. Players can simply place campfire blocks on top of hay bales to create massive pillars of smoke. And since the smoke is generated from only one or two blocks, it is easy to hide at the top of a chimney build, should players decide they want a very thin chimney without a hole running through its entire length.

1. Logs and planks

The campfire, when not lit, has a very unique and interesting texture in Minecraft. They can be combined with each other in alternate placements to create flooring that seems to weave in on itself, almost creating a wooden log wicker effect. This makes for floors with very easy yet incredible depth and visual appeal.

Due to how these logs interact across unlit campfires placed next to each other, they can also be used in bridges to give the illusion of thin wooden boards that make up the flooring of a rope or suspension bridge. This means that anytime a player wants to create the illusion of thin wooden boards, unlit campfires are a wonderful way to achieve this effect. This versatility makes campfires one of the most useful blocks for those wanting to build wooden structures.

