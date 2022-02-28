Top 5 kitchen ideas in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can make their own house and decorate it however they want. They can make it completely unique, or even make it realistic and add rooms like kitchens. The game has extensive food and hunger mechanics, giving players the chance to build a creative-looking kitchen in their houses.

Minecraft is a sandbox open-world game that gives players complete freedom to build almost anything with the given items and blocks. As soon as players spawn in the world, they start making their safe house and try to make it as cozy and safe as possible. Though players mainly need a furnace for all their food needs, they can make a unique kitchen in their houses.

5 best kitchen ideas to build in Minecraft

5) Cake

Cake can be placed to enhance the look (Image via Minecraft)

When making a kitchen in the game, players can make a cake and place it on the countertop. The cake placed on the kitchen countertop will give authenticity to the room. Players can make a cake with three milk buckets, two sugar, one egg, and three wheat on the crafting table.

4) Dining Table and Chairs

A dining table made with fences, carpets, and stairs (Image via Minecraft)

Though the dining table is usually outside the kitchen, players can make one inside it as well. This can be done by simply placing fences and any carpet or slab to make the table and using stairs as chairs. Even if players aren't able to properly sit on them, it will enhance the overall look of the room.

3) Cabinets

Chests on the wall for food items (Image via Mojang)

As all kitchens have some sort of storage to keep the ingredients, players can do so in the game by placing chests on walls and keeping items that can be used to make food like raw meats, sugar, eggs, etc. This not only enhances the look of the room but can be practical as players can open them to take any food ingredient and then cook it.

2) Chimney or vent

Chimney made with brick blocks (Image via Mojang)

In most kitchens, retro or modern, a chimney is in place to expel smoke or smells out of the room. Players can use brick blocks to create a chimney or vent that goes through the ceiling and out of the house. They can later put haybale and campfire on top to create smoke. This will add character to the room and the house as well.

1) Smoker

Smoker used to cook food faster (Image via Mojang)

Many players simply use a furnace to cook their food. However, there is another block named Smoker that is centered around cooking food. Players can cook any food item quicker in a smoker as compared to a normal furnace. This can be placed right under the chimney and can be used to cook food.

