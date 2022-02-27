Top 5 uses of netherite ingot in Minecraft

Netherite ingot is arguably the strongest material in Minecraft, especially when it comes to making tools, weapons, and armor. It is also the rarest material to get hold of, as it is found in the deep depths of the hellish realm, the Nether. But once players obtain this rare material, it can be used in several ways.

Getting this material takes time and can be tedious. First, users need to find rare ancient debris blocks in the Nether. It then has to be smelted to obtain netherite scraps. Finally, when these scraps are combined with gold ingots, they result in the strongest material.

Five amazing uses of netherite ingot in Minecraft

5) Beacons

Players can also use netherite ingots to make blocks and use it in beacons (Image via Minecraft)

Netherite ingots can be used in a beacon to activate them. Whenever a user needs to change or activate a status effect, they need to feed any mineral into the beacon. However, they can insert any cheap and common item instead of netherite, like an iron ingot.

4) Serious Dedication Advancement

The Serious Dedication Advancement in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This is a humorous advancement in-game, as it requires gamers to upgrade a diamond hoe to netherite. This is funny because a hoe is the least used tool in the game, and if players make the strongest one, it shows how dedicated they are. This is one way to use the ingot to get the advancement.

3) Lodestone

The lodestone crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

A lodestone is a special type of block that can connect to a compass and direct users accordingly. It can be crafted with the help of eight chiseled stone blocks and one netherite ingot. Players can use the lodestone to navigate back home or to a specific location where the block is located.

2) Repairing netherite gear

Repairing a damaged netherite pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

If gamers already have netherite gear, they can repair it with the help of ingots. Even the strongest gear can become weak after a while, so they will need an anvil and some ingots to restore them to full durability.

1) Upgrading diamond gear

Using smithing table to upgrade diamond gear to netherite (Image via Mojang)

This is the main reason why players spend hours searching for this rare material. After diamond, the only way to get stronger gear is by upgrading them to netherite. Gamers can use a smithing table to covert their diamond gear to netherite gear by using a single ingot for each item.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

