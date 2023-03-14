5 best life saving items in Minecraft

Minecraft provides its players a dynamic gaming experience thanks to its active development team that releases major and multiple minor updates yearly. These updates introduce new items and gameplay features to the extensive open-world sandbox game.

The survival gamemode is the most popular way to play Minecraft as it presents players with various challenges they must overcome to thrive in the expansive world. On exploring the world, one will discover many items that can aid their survival in specific situations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Life saving items in Minecraft

5) Door

A player standing in the air gap created by the door (Image via Mojang)

Doors can be lifesavers for players who enjoy exploring the underwater world of Minecraft, especially the deep ravines. Even with water-breathing potions and Respiration enchantment, the player will eventually run out of breath and sustain damage.

However, placing a door on a solid block creates an air gap that is two blocks tall. Players can occupy that space and allow their oxygen levels to replenish before continuing.

4) Ender pearls

Teleporting using an ender pearl (Image via Mojang)

Upon using an ender pearl in Minecraft, it is thrown in the air, and wherever it lands, the player is teleported there. This feature can be used to escape situations where the player is stuck somewhere unsafe or swarmed by many mobs.

Ender pearls are amazing for exploring the broken and scattered lands and the huge lava lakes of the Nether dimension by teleporting.

3) Boat

Zombies trapped in a boat (Image via Mojang)

Boats are highly underrated and unappreciated regarding lifesaving items in the game. Using a boat in Minecraft provides players with the advantage of sustaining no fall damage and getting rid of mobs that are chasing them.

This can be extremely helpful when the player is trying to escape some zombies or creepers chasing them. Simply placing the boat next to the mob will make the mob sit in it, and they cannot escape unless the player removes the boat.

2) Water bucket

Death from falling can be prevented using water buckets (Image via Mojang)

A bucket of water is easy to acquire, and it will probably confuse new players about how it can be a lifesaver. In the game, when the player falls from a height tall enough to kill the player, this item can be used to place water below the player right before making contact with the ground. Doing so prevents any fall damage.

This happens more now than ever, as the last few major updates have introduced some of the tallest mountain biomes.

Once players master the timings, exploring the tall mountains and caves inside them becomes much easier and more fun.

1) Totem of Undying

A totem of undying's activation animation in the game (Image via Mojang)

It is arguably the best item to acquire if a player is looking to save their life, as when equipped, the totem of undying grants a second chance to the player when their health reaches zero.

Experienced Minecraft players are known to always have a totem of undying equipped in their off-hand as a precautionary measure in case of accidental death.

This is a rare item, and evokers are its only source. For those unfamiliar with this mob, it is a strong, hostile creature that spawns in woodland mansions and during raids. If the player desires to obtain a bunch of totem of undying, it is recommended that they create a raid farm.

