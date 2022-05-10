5 best Llama skins to download in Minecraft

Llamas are cute and helpful animals in Minecraft. Able to help the player by transporting lots of items on their back via chests, Llamas can move entire bases or mining hauls with ease. Groups of Llamas can move larger bases, with players guiding them all using a lead.

Since Llamas are so helpful to the player, it is good that they get some representation in the game.

Players can use skins to embody any character or creature. Llamas are no exception to this rule. Players can find all sorts of skins online, and should use a reputable site such as minecraftskins.com in order to get their skins. Llama skins can be cute, edgy, or just plain fun for the player to equip. Here are the five best Llama skins that players can download inside the game.

The 5 best Llama skins players can download in Minecraft

Once the player downloads the skins, they can easily apply it to their character in-game.

Follow the steps listed below to use the skin:

Click on skins under Minecraft launcher

Click on the add button

Browse for the downloaded file the player downloaded

Double-click to accept it

Once all the steps are successfully completed, players will be able to use their new character.

5) Mandalorian Llama

Players can represent a galaxy far away with this special skin (Image via minecraftskins.com)

For players looking to represent a galaxy far, far away, this Mandalorian Llama skin can pack a powerful punch. Though the special Mandalorian armor will not grant the player any special powers, it provides a pleasant touch with this Star Wars-themed Llama skin. Unfortunately, the helmet is off, but how else would we know that there is a cute llama underneath?

4) Captain Llama

Players can play as a superhero Llama with this skin (Image via minecraftskins.com)

For those brave llamas who want to get out and save the world, this Captain Llama skin creates the image of a powerful superhero. Complete with massive muscles and a mask to boot, this Llama skin is there to save the day when danger comes around. The only issue is that it does not come complete with a matching Captain Llama shield for players to throw at mobs.

3) Llama in a Suit

Let others know you mean business with the Llama in a Suit skin (Image via minecraftskins.com)

The Llama in a Suit skin is all business. Rocking a black suit with a green tie, this white Llama looks extremely sharp. Of course, when working in the mines all day, wearing a suit is not recommended, but players can definitely use this Llama skin to get some hard work done, no matter what their plans are.

2) Llama is Here

This colorful Llama skin can really pop in dark spaces (Image via minecraftskins.com)

Sometimes a player just needs a bit of color in their life. In that case, the skin called Llama is Here features all the colors of the rainbow. On the front, players are treated to warmer colors. However, on the back of the model, players can see cooler colors such as purple, pink and blue. These combine to make a flashy rainbow llama that is sure to stand out in any world the player creates.

1) Llama Steve

What better Llama skin to play than Llama Steve? (Image via minecraftskins.com)

Steve is the face of Minecraft. But if players just want to play as a Llama, perhaps they have the option to combine the two. With this special Llama Steve skin, players can get the best out of both worlds. With a brown llama that matches Steve's skin tone, players can explore the caves and mines while dressed as the hero every player in the game has fallen in love with.

Edited by Saman