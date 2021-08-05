5 Best Minecraft 1.17.1 resource packs for better graphics

The release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update attracted many new players since 1.17 update had lots of annoying bugs. The 1.17.1 update fixed almost all bugs added to Caves and Cliffs Part One, which led many players to upgrade their worlds to the latest version.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part One update added over a hundred new blocks and items. Making new textures for all of them took a long time, which delayed the release of 1.17 resource packs.

Many resource packs are now updated to the 1.17.1 version. While choosing a resource pack, many players look for something to increase the beauty of their builds. This article shares some resource packs to improve Minecraft graphics.

Minecraft resource packs to improve graphics

5) ModernArch Realism

Using resource packs, players can add a touch of realism to the blocky world of Minecraft. ModernArch Realism is among the most popular resource packs in Minecraft. It adds high-quality textures for armor weapons and blocks like lava, diamond, magma and more.

Players who want to see how Minecraft would look in real life can use ModernArch Realism to achieve the experience.

Download ModernArch Realism from here.

4) SapixCraft

When talking about resource packs, SapixCraft is always worth mentioning. SapixCraft is one of the most detailed resource packs available online. The original texture of Minecraft has a resolution of 16x16 whereas SapixCraft has 512x512.

However, due to SapixCraft being so detailed, players will need a powerful computer to run the resource pack in Minecraft. SapixCraft will significantly improve the vanilla textures.

Download SapixCraft from here.

3) John Smith Legacy

John Smith Legacy is a medieval-themed resource pack available for all versions of Minecraft, starting from 1.6.2 to the latest 1.17.1. Castles and fortresses are among the most popular builds in Minecraft. Sometimes, players can struggle to give their builds that classical look.

Using the John Smith Legacy resource pack, players can add beautiful medieval texture to almost all blocks in Minecraft, including bricks, stones, dirt and more.

Download John Smith Legacy from here.

2) Faithful 32x32

The Faithful resource pack is probably named so because it is faithful to the original textures. Many players would agree that vanilla textures are already quite beautiful. However, they can always be improved.

The Faithful 32x32 resource pack aims to improve the vanilla textures of blocks and items in Minecraft. It makes the overall game look much nicer. Players will see an improvement in the appearance of their builds by using Faithful.

Download Faithful from here.

1) Rodrigo's resource pack

Rodrigo's resource pack (Image via resourcepack.net)

Rodrigo's resource pack is popularly used for PvP, but players can also use it for building. Unlike the other resource packs on this list, Rodrigo's resource pack has a low resolution of 8x8. It has a minimalistic texture, which can really increase the beauty of many Minecraft builds.

Download Rodrigo's resource pack from here.

