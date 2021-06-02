5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update village seeds

Villages are among the wealthiest places in Minecraft. Here, players can find various loot chests, haybales and obviously villagers among other essentials.

Spawning near a village can help in the early days of a new Minecraft world. With haybales and farmer villagers, players won't have to worry about food. Villages can also have blacksmith houses that can offer valuables like iron tools, weapons, armor, obsidian and diamonds.

This article showcases some of the best seeds for villages in Minecraft 1.17. As the upcoming 1.17 update has no significant world generation changes, players can also use the 1.16 seeds.

Resourceful village seeds for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs

5) Two villages on the ocean

Two village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -95690124285259312

Edition: Java

Coordinate: -50/70/0

What's better than one village at spawn? Two villages at spawn. In this seed, players can find two villages in the middle of an ocean. These villages feature librarians, farmers, horses, cows and more.

After looting villages, players can head towards the nearby mushroom islands.

4) Desert village in badlands

Desert village in a badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 114841790497947676

Edition: Java

Coordinate: 0/70/100

Minecraft's world generation can be pretty broken sometimes. In this seed, players can find a weird desert village generated in a badlands biome. The village was probably generated at the edge of the small desert biome and shifted into the nearby badlands biome.

Players will spawn near a ruined portal in a massive jungle biome. In the loot chest, players can find a golden sword, pickaxe, and boot enchanted with mending. Beneath this ruined portal, there is also a mob spawner.

3) Savanna and plain village

Savanna village near plains

Seed: 3361385539328060886

Edition: Java

Coordinate: spawn point

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn close to a large plain village near an ocean biome. On top of the ocean, players can find a savanna village as well.

Between both villages, there is a skeleton spawner hidden underneath. This seed also features a mushroom field biome near the spawn.

2) Savanna village on an island

An island with savanna village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed:2233925175588715617

Edition: Java

Coordinate: spawn point

This seed features an island with a savaana village. Many players love to create story-based builds in Minecraft. In this seed, players can improve the village and turn it into a whole city.

Since the village is on an island, players can create a port, lighthouse, and more.

1) Pyramid inside a desert village island

Desert village with a pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 7777777794765781811

Edition: Java

Coordinate: 50/70/50

After traveling a couple hundred blocks, players can find an unusual desert island. On this island, players can find a pyramid in the middle of a desert village.

The island also has a large ruined portal with two loot chests. Other than these, the island is surrounded by many ocean ruins with loot chests.

