5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for diamonds

Every Minecraft player knows how valuable diamonds are in the game and how hard it is to obtain them. The most common source of diamonds is diamond ores, which can be mined using an iron pickaxe or better.

Players can only get one diamond per ore unless they have a pickaxe with the Fortune enchantment. If the player gets lucky, they might get up to four diamonds from a single ore using Fortune 3.

Obtaining diamonds can sometimes take a lot of time. Therefore, players can use seeds that have large diamond veins or diamonds in loot chests at specified coordinates. Below is a list of the five best seeds for obtaining diamonds in Minecraft 1.17.

Minecraft 1.17: 5 best seeds for diamonds

#5 - Village with diamonds at spawn

Village where the player spawns (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -5690682354395449467

Platform: Java Edition

After generating a world using the above seed, players will spawn right next to a village that has a blacksmith house. There is a loot chest inside the blacksmith house that gives players four diamonds.

Aside from diamonds, many food items can be collected from the chests present in the village houses. Players can also find a desert temple about 240 blocks away from the spawn at -288, 72, -416, where they will find an enchanted book that has mending.

#4 - Five blacksmith houses in one village

This seed was found by u/Aguywhoplaysroblox (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 669246487

Platform: Bedrock Edition

Blacksmiths have the best houses that players can find in a village as they might have diamonds. This excellent bedrock seed spawns the players right in front of an abandoned village with five blacksmith houses. Therefore, the chances of players finding diamonds in this village are very high.

#3 - Mansion next to a village

Woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Using this seed, the player lands right next to a woodland mansion. There is a village in front of the mansion. Players can get a lot of diamonds and food resources from both the village and mansion. This seed, therefore, is perfect for starting a survival world.

2) Diamonds in desert temple

Loot found in the temple (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 6407126555973309220

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates of the desert temple: 39, 71, 97

This is a fantastic seed that spawns the player about 200 blocks away from a desert temple. Inside it, they will find diamonds and many other valuable items that can help them a lot in the early phase of their survival journey.

#1 - End city diamonds

Loot found in the end city (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 233458582470766

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates of End city: 64, 73, -2240

End city is famous for the loot it offers to the player, but this rare seed takes it to another level. In the end city generated at the above coordinates, players can acquire more than 45 diamonds from the chests. Along with diamonds, they can also get valuable items such as a diamond pickaxe.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sabine Algur