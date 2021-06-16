Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on Pocket Edition: Features, new mobs, download link, and more

One of the most anticipated updates of 2021 has been released by Mojang, as Minecraft received the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June.

The Caves & Cliffs update was divided into two parts, one of which has been released, while the other is planned to be introduced later this year. The first part adds three new passive mobs and a lot of new blocks, including copper and dripstone.

The second part of the Caves & Cliffs will have new blocks as well, like the sculk blocks, which will send a Redstone signal when they detect a vibration. These vibrations can come from the sound of a player's movement or a projectile dropping, like an arrow falling on the ground.

Another mob is coming to the 1.18 update of the game. This will not be a passive mob like the ones added in the first part of the update. The mob being added is called The Warden, which is a huge and scary entity made up of sculk blocks.

Everything that has been added to the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on Pocket Edition

The Caves & Cliffs update introduced several new mobs, blocks and features, while a lot more is set to arrive in the second phase of the update.

List of new blocks added:

Dripstone block and pointed Dripstone.

Block of Amethyst blocks

Moss

Dropleaf plant

Azalea

Glow berries

Deepslate

Powdered snow

Block of raw iron, copper, and gold.

List of new mobs added:

Axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotl

Glow Squid

Goat

List of new ores added:

Copper ore (Image via Minecraft net)

Copper ore

Deepslate ores

List of other items added:

Spyglass crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Copper

Lava Cauldron

Candles

Lightning rod

Spyglass

Tinted glass

Other features that have been added:

A new shulker will be made when a shulker hits another shulker with shulker bullets.

New trade offers added to Wandering trader and Mason.

Bundle items will drop when destroyed.

Infested block destroy times have been changed.

Mineshaft and Shipwreck loots have been changed.

Dirt paths can now be made using a shovel on dirt, mycelium, podzol, and coarse dirt.

Drowned no longer drop gold ingots. Instead, they might drop a copper ingot.

Experience orbs can now combine to reduce the pressure on the computer. The rate of experience points gained by the players will remain the same.

Rail and minecarts work in water.

Piston breaking now has particle effects.

Fire rockets with one gun powder can be crafted using the recipe book.

Android players can download the update from here, and iOS players can download the game from the Apple app store.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do subscribe to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod