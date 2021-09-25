5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for mineshafts

Most structures are naturally generated in every Minecraft world. Having said that, one of the largest yet common structures is an abandoned mineshaft. They only generate underground, and players might sometimes come across them while exploring ravines.

Finding mineshafts can take some time. However, players can use seeds to create a new world where they will be spawned very close to a mineshaft.

Best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for mineshafts

5) Mineshaft and desert temple (Seed: 200019)

A desert temple (Image via Mojang)

This Java seed spawns the player in a desert biome, right above a mineshaft. Desert biomes are famous for generating desert temples. It provides good loot, and players can find one about three hundred blocks away from spawn at (219, 64, -228).

4) Two mineshafts, ruined portal, and a village (Seed: 5538170042018939742)

A mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

Ruined portals are cool structures, and one of them is generated right next to the spawn point in this Java seed. The chest inside this portal has three obsidian blocks and some gold tools. Minecraft players can find the two mineshafts at (440, 35, 248) and (-24, 39, 264).

Not too far from the spawn is a plains biome village at (367, 70, 268). It does not have good loot chests, but players can stay there to avoid building a base while preparing to explore the mineshafts.

3) Mushroom biome close spawn (Seed: -491134409347305)

Mushroom fields (Image via Mojang)

Using this Java seed, Minecraft players spawn about eight hundred blocks away from one of the rarest biomes in the game, the mushroom fields. There are two mineshafts close to the mushroom biome at (186, 29, 102) and (229, 25, 120).

An amethyst geode can also be found close to the mushroom fields at (114, 38, 20).

2) Island spawn with mineshaft (Seed: 987987987)

Spawn island (Image via /ubergeekitude on Reddit)

A lot of Minecraft players enjoy playing their survival worlds on an island. This bedrock seed spawns them on a decent-sized island with a mineshaft almost right under the spawn point at (315, 41, -4). There's a ravine at (345, 27, 56), from which players can enter the mineshaft.

1) Exposed mineshaft spawner (Seed: 395916306989274767)

A cave spider spawner (Image via Mojang)

Cave spider spawners are commonly seen in mineshafts, but this Java seed generates a mineshaft, which has a spawner on the surface. While exploring the badlands biome next to the spawn, Minecraft players will find rails of a mineshaft generated on the ground. Exploring further, they will find an exposed cave spider spawner at (-151, 70, -62).

Minecraft is replete with locations and items that are hard to discover. However, those looking for mineshafts can simplify their quest by referring to this list.

