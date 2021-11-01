5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds to play before Caves & Cliffs Part 2

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update will be released very soon. Last month, the developers announced that they are almost done with the update and are planning to release it within a month or two.

With the 1.18 update being closer than ever, there are a lot of seeds that generate amazing worlds in version 1.17 of Minecraft. Since the world generation is being changed entirely in the upcoming update, these seeds are unlikely to generate the same world. Therefore now is the best time to try them out.

Best Minecraft 1.17 seeds

5) Taiga village and ruined portal (Seed: -103789646238828720)

Ruined portal next to a village (Image via Minecraft)

Using this Java Edition seed, players will spawn right next to a taiga biome village. From the chests of the village houses, players can get food items like potatoes.

Moving towards the south, players will find a ruined portal very close to the village at 211, 64, 174. The best thing about this ruined portal is that its chest has a golden apple. Along with that, there are a few enchanted weapons and armor items inside the chest.

4) Plains, Badlands, and Dark forest (Seed: 29930794)

Unreal terrain generation (Image via u/ricecake1111113 on Reddit)

As seen in the above image, this Bedrock Edition seed generates a fantastic world with unreal terrain. At 1546, 80, 351, there is a small island-like place with a plain biome and dark forest biome surrounded by the badlands.

3) Ice Spikes and snow village (Seed: 3303180)

A beautiful snow village (Image via Minecraft)

Like most seeds on this list, this one is for Java Edition as well. Snowy villages are arguably the best-looking village in Minecraft, and this seed generates a beautiful snowy tundra village at 28, 62, 204.

Moving towards the east, players will find the cold and beautiful Ice Spikes biome. There is an igloo as well at 156, 73. 213.

2) Island village and ocean monument (Seed: -4186746847636013829)

A village on an island next to an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the best Java Edition seeds for players who enjoy living on survival islands. This seed spawns its users on a small island with a plains biome village. Surprisingly, there is an ocean monument right next to the village.

1) Cold meets hot (Seed: -4388662201997434623)

Ice Spikes and Badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

Ice Spikes is one of the coldest and most magnificent biomes in the game, and the Badlands is the hottest biome with the most gold ores. As the temperature difference between these two biomes is so great, they are rarely seen next to each other.

Using this Java Seed, players can explore both these hot and cold biomes simultaneously at 564, 71, 404.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu