Minecraft 1.18 update confirmed additions and features missing from part 1 update

Mojang revealed the Caves & Cliffs update on 3 October 2020 during the Minecraft 2020 live event. Many new changes and additions were revealed, and to release all of them smoothly, Mojang decided to divide the update into two parts.

Most of the game-changing features of the Caves & Cliffs update are planned to be introduced in the 1.18 update. Some of the revealed features have already made their way to the game through the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 2. Below is a list of the features that did not make it to the first part of the update.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

1) New biomes and world height increase

Lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft caves are finally getting revamped, and three new biomes are going to be introduced. The new biomes are lush caves, dripstone caves, and the deep dark. Aside from biomes, three new noise cave generations will be added to the game: cheese, spaghetti, and noodle.

2) Lush caves

Huge lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves will have unique fauna and flora with rooted dirt and hanging roots. Players will also be able to find a unique food item called glow berry in these caves. Bats, axolotls, and glow squids will also spawn here, along with monster mobs. Finding Lush cave biomes will be easy as azalea trees will generate in free spaces above them on the surface.

3) Dripstone caves

Dripstone caves (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone caves are a bit scarier than lush caves as there is no source of light inside them. Therefore, many hostile mobs such as creepers and skeletons can spawn there. This cave biome will be the primary source of pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks for the players.

4) Deep dark

Deep dark cave biome (Image via Mojang)

Deep dark is one of the most mysterious biomes in the update. As Mojang revealed, this biome will be generated in the deepest depths, and new sculk blocks can be found there.

5) World height changes and mountain sub biomes

The mountains will receive five new sub biomes: mountain meadows, lofty peaks, snowy slopes, snow-capped peaks, and mountain groves. The world generation height will be increased both upwards and downwards: Y 384 upwards and Y -64 downwards. Players will still be able to build till level 319.

The new mob, blocks, and items

Warden in the deep dark cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

Since the reveal, players have been eagerly waiting for the warden. Sadly, Mojang decided to add it to the game in the 1.18 update. The Warden is a blind mob that lives in the darkness of the deep dark caves. They will always be hostile towards the player.

The warden has a sculk sensor-like block on its head that allows it to detect vibrations such as the player's footsteps. A sculk sensor is a new sculk block found in the same biome as the warden. It can detect vibrations and emit Redstone signals.

In the 1.18 update, players will get to use a new storage item called the bundle. It has sixty-four "Bundle slots." Items stored in it can be sixty-four different items or a stack of the same thing.

If an item is unsackable like a sword, it will take up all the slots in the bundle. Players will be able to craft it using six rabbit hides and two strings. Along with bundles, another item called goat horns is coming in the update, making a sound identical to the horn head during raids. Players will only obtain it when a goat rams a solid block and drops its horns.

