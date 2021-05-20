Lush caves in Minecraft 1.17 update: Everything players need to know

Last year, at Minecon 2020, Mojang showcased the new content coming in the next Minecraft update. The upcoming update is titled 'Minecraft Caves and Cliffs' and focuses on bringing changes to the caves and mountains of the game.

There are five new mountain biomes, one of which can generate up to a height of 256 blocks. Similarly, caves are getting new biomes as well. Lush cave biomes are one of the most beautiful biomes coming in the next update.

This article covers everything readers need to know about the upcoming lush caves in Minecraft.

Lush caves in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update

Lush cave concept art (Image via Mariana Salimena)

What is a lush cave?

Lush caves are a new type of underground cave biome coming in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update. These caves are filled with cave vines, moss blocks, drip leaves, and aquifers. As of now, these caves don't have any unique mobs. Regular hostile mobs spawn in dark areas of lush caves.

How to find Lush caves?

Lush caves are below azalea trees (Image via Gamepur)

At Minecon 2020, developers showed fans how to find lush caves in Minecraft. Lush caves can be identified from the azalea trees found on the surface. Players can locate azalea trees from their odd flowered leaves. It has the same wood and height as an oak tree.

Under the azalea tree, players will find rooted dirt. Their presence means that there are lush caves underground. Start digging below the azalea tree to find the lush caves in Minecraft.

Blocks and items found in Lush caves

Enderman in a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Moss blocks

Players can find moss blocks inside lush caves. This block has a similar color and texture to grass blocks. On bonemealing a moss block, it will turn the nearby blocks into moss blocks, such as stones, dirt, deepslate, and more. Bonemealing will also generate moss carpets and azaleas on some moss blocks.

Cave vines

Cave vines are a new type of vine exclusive to lush caves. It can also be used for climbing, like the other vines in Minecraft. Players can find glow berries hanging on cave vines, which are a new edible light source.

Drip leaves

Players can find small and big drip leaves in the aquifers of lush caves. Aquifers are filled with water and surrounded by clay. Players can stand on drip leaves for a few seconds before it drops them.

Other than these, players can also find azaleas, flowering azaleas, and spore blossoms in the lush caves.

How to get lush caves in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs snapshot?

Single biome world (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Mojang hasn't added lush caves as a part of the natural world generation yet. Players can try lush caves by creating a single-world biome. When creating a new world, choose lush caves in the single biome world type. Doing this will create a world with only lush cave biomes.