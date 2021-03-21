Lush Cave blocks in Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.16.220.52: Everything players need to know

Lush Caves has finally been added to the Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.16.220.52 version is the third beta version of Minecraft's next biggest update, Caves and Cliffs. Bedrock players have been waiting for lush caves after the addition of huge snowy mountains.

In this beta version, lush caves and world generation changes have been added to the game. Lush Caves are beautiful green mossy caves. Many new blocks exclusive to the lush caves are available now. Here are all the new lush cave blocks and everything players need to know about them.

New Lush Cave Blocks added to Minecraft

Image via Minecraft

Azalea and Azalea leaves

Image via Minecraft

Azaleas are the new decorative green bush blocks added to Minecraft. These blocks are great for decorating gardens and fields. Players can farm Azalea by using bone meal on moss blocks. Azalea also has its own leaves.

Mosh Blocks and Moss Carpets

Mosh is the new block that covers all sides of lush caves. This block has a dense, green, and grassy texture that blends well with grass blocks. Moss can spread to other stone blocks if bonemealed. Using moss blocks, players can craft moss carpets.

Cave Vines

Unlike vines found in swamps, cave vines can be placed on the underside of blocks. These vines can be used for climbing up like the crimson vines. Cave vines generate naturally in ceilings of lush biomes. These vines act as natural light sources if they have berries.

Dripleafs

Image via Minecraft

Minecraft parkour enthusiasts are always excited about drip leaves. A player can stand on dripleaf for 1.5s before it drops the player down. Dripleaves come in small and big sizes. When a small dripleaf is bonemealed, it grows into a big dripleaf.

Small drip leaves can only be planted on clay or underwater on dirt and clay. Big drip leaves can be placed on dirt and grass blocks. It can also be powered by Redstone to prevent it from tilting.

Rooted Dirt

Rooted Dirt is found under an Azalea oak tree, which leads to a lush cave biome. It has a similar texture to dirt but has roots on it. Players can use bonemeal on rooted dirt to get hanging roots below.

Spore Blossom

Image via Minecraft

Spore Blossom is a new decoration block that is generated on the ceiling of lush caves. It had no other function besides striking particles. This block is good for ceiling decorations. For now, spore blossoms can only be placed on the underside of a block.

Glow Berries

Image via Minecraft

Glow Berries are found in cave vines. Players can obtain them using shears on cave vines with berries. On eating, glow berries recover two hunger points.

Glow berries act as a light source inside vines. It can be placed under blocks to grow into a cave vine. Foxes love eating glow berries and can be tamed using them in Minecraft.