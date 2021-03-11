Minecraft Caves Java Edition 21w10a Snapshot: Full list of changes

Mojang has finally added the much-awaited and beautiful Lush Caves Biome in the Minecraft 21w10a snapshot. After last week's Bedrock's Huge Mountain beta update, the developers released a new Snapshot for Java Edition players: 21w10a.

Instead of large snowy mountains, java players will receive the beautiful lush biome caves, hidden under Azalea trees, in this Snapshot. Along with the lush caves, there are some new variations of deepslate blocks. Also, ore generation and distribution under y level 0 have been tweaked.

Lush Caves Biome added to Minecraft

Players were introduced to Lush Caves Biome for the first time at Minecon 2020. In Snapshot 21w10a, these beautiful, green lush caves have been added to the game and can generate in the world.

For now, gamers can only see these caves in a single-biome world. This underground biome can generate at any y level, including y-axis -64 and above.

Mojang also added other changes to the game (Image via Mojang)

Here are some of the new blocks and items now found in these caves:

Azalea

Moss Blocks spread on the ceiling and floor

Moss Carpet over some moss blocks

Spore Blossoms

Cave vines with an edible light, glow berries

Dripleaf plants in water pools

New changes in 21W10A

Apart from the addition of Lush Caves, Mojang also added some new changes to the game in this Snapshot.

New types of Deepslate Blocks added: Infested Deepslate, Cracked Deepslate bricks, and tiles.

A Deepslate version of copper, emerald, and coal is added. These ores will not be formed naturally and can only be obtained either through a creative menu or commands.

Some ore textures got updated.

The updated ore textures (Image via Minecraft Official)

Players can now smelt cobbled deepslate into deepslate.

Deepslate can now be placed along all axis.

Lightning rods can now be waterlogged, yet, lightning rods are not getting waterlogged. Mojang will fix this bug in the upcoming snapshots.

In deepslate regions, fossils now generate with a deepslate version of diamond ore instead of coal.

Ore distribution changes

The recent Snapshots heavily affected both ore generation and formation. Finding Diamonds became an easy task since Diamond ores were visible in the big cave formations.

Ore generation and formation changes with the new Minecraft update (Image via Minecraft Official)

Here are the ore generation changes from the 21w10a Snapshot:

Diamond ores will generate more inside deepslate blocks and less outside on the surface. Reduced air exposure.

Emerald Ores are now abundant at higher mountain heights.

Copper, Gold, and Redstone generation reduced.

Less iron ore

Reduced air exposure for coal

Technical changes

These are the technical changes in the Minecraft 21w10a snapshot :

In this Snapshot, Minecraft runs using OpenGL 3.2 core profile which affects the game rendering.

Players can now summon Slimes with size up to 128.

Using Give Command, Players can only give up to 100 stacks of items at once.

There are also many bug fixes that fans can check on Minecraft's official site. In future Snapshots, they can expect the Lush Caves and Huge Mountain generation to be entirely added to the game.

