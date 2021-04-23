Top 5 uses of Azalea in Minecraft

Azalea is a decorative block that will be added in the upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Flowering Azaleas have similar mechanics to flowers. However, unlike flowers, they can be jumped on due to their hitbox. Besides its multitude of uses, Azalea is a very beautiful block that can add a lot to certain builds.

What are the best uses of Azalea in Minecraft?

#5 - Decoration

Shown: An Azalea pathway lit up by Lanterns (Image via Minecraft)

Azalea blocks are quite beautiful in their flowered and non-flowered forms.

When not adjacent to any other Azalea, they give off the appearance of a small tree, similar to a bonsai. When adjacent to another Azalea, they connect and take the form of a bush.

#4 - Bee Friendly

Shown: A Bee about to pollinate (Image via Minecraft)

Flowering Azaleas have the same properties as flowers. This means that bees can pollinate the plants.

Combined with their beautiful appearance, using Azalea to help pollination is highly recommended for players who are fans of farming.

#3 - Composting

Shown: A Composter filled will Azalea (Image via Minecraft)

While not the best use for these beautiful blocks, players with an abundance of Azalea can use them in their composters.

Non-flowering Azaleas have a high chance (65%) of increasing the level of a Composter by one. Flowering Azalea has an even higher chance (85%) of doing this.

#2 - Azalea Trees

Shown: A few beautiful Azalea trees (Image via Minecraft)

When provided with enough bone meal, both non-flowering and flowering Azalea will eventually turn into an Azalea tree.

Azalea trees are unique in the fact that they have pink flowers on their leaves. These trees contain oak wood. However, they are typically larger and shaped differently than a regular oak tree.

#1 - Moss Block

Shown: Moss Blocks spawning Azalea after using bone meal (Image via Minecraft)

While not technically a use, players should be aware that they can easily create and obtain tons of Azalea in a short period of time.

When using bone meal on a Moss Block, Azalea has the chance of spawning either adjacent or on top of the block (shown above). Flowering Azalea could spawn in the same way as well.

