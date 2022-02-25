5 best Minecraft 1.18.1 modpacks in 2022

Minecraft boasts one of the biggest modding communities in the world of video games. On the CurseForge website alone, there are more than 90,000 mods available.

One of the best things about the game is that players can run multiple mods at the same time. This can be done by putting numerous mods together or playing a modpack. The latter seems to be more popular as there are tons of modpacks with millions of downloads.

Many modpacks have already been updated to support the latest version, 1.18.1. This article lists some excellent modpacks players can try.

Modpacks for Minecraft 1.18.1

5) OriginsSMP

Origins SMP is one of the most popular SMPs on YouTube, featuring big names like TommyInnit, Philza, and many more. OriginsSMP modpack is based around the different origins from the Origins mod.

To improve the iconic origin experience, there are many exciting add-ons such as Atlantis, BetterEnd, BetterNether, Extra Origins, and more.

Download OriginsSMP from here.

4) DarkRPG

With the help of mods, the game can be turned into almost any kind of game. DarkRPG modpack changes the sandbox game into a dark-themed RPG game with quests, custom bosses, and more. When starting a new world, players get to choose their race and class like classic RPG games.

Download the mod from here.

3) Speed Of Light FPS Booster

As obvious from its name, Speed Of Light FPS Booster improves FPS while keeping the gameplay vanilla. Installing the modpack is a convenient way to download multiple optimization mods at once without requiring you to configure them. Players struggling to run the game at a playable FPS can try this quality of life modpack.

Download Speed Of Light FPS Booster from here.

2) Medieval Minecraft

The aesthetics of the medieval era have always interested players. It has over 250 different mods to take players further away from vanilla gameplay to the medieval age. There are dungeons, dragons, mythical creatures, magic, and a lot more to discover.

Download the mod from here.

1) Better Minecraft

This mod just does what its name says. It is designed for players who have wanted Minecraft 2.0, featuring a massive expansion of its existing features. Players can find tons of new mobs, biomes, structures, dimensions, and many unique things in Better Minecraft modpack.

Download the mod from here.

