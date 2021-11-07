5 best modpacks like Better Minecraft

Modpacks are one of the most innovative features added to Minecraft. They contain a plethora of mods that make specific changes or add new features to the game, making it more enjoyable and giving players fresh content.

Better Minecraft is one of the most popular modpacks created for Minecraft. It features over 100 different mods that make Minecraft better in every way, adding new biomes, mobs, mechanics, and other features. Listed below are five modpacks similar to Better Minecraft.

Top 5 modpacks similar to Better Minecraft

5) The 1.7.10 Modpack

This modpack adds a ton of exploration into an already exploration-themed game. The 1.7.10 modpack provides the player with some questlines which player can choose to follow or not to follow. It revamps many vanilla structures in the game, including villages.

The modpack supports both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. This mod will require the download of Technic Launcher, from which the modpack can be downloaded as well.

Download the modpack here.

4) Sevtech Ages Modpack

The Sevtech Ages modpack (Image via Minecraft)

The Sevtech Ages modpack brings a knowledge system to Minecraft. Much like blueprints in the game Rust, this modpack will require players to gradually unlock pieces of knowledge to progress further and craft better or more advanced items. With over 250 mods included in this modpack, the number of block types included is staggering.

Download the modpack here.

3) RL Craft

The RL Craft modpack (Image via Minecraft)

Its name stands for real-life craft, and it aims to make Minecraft as realistic as possible. Like the Sevtech Ages modpack, this modpack includes a knowledge system that requires the player to acquire experience before they can craft specific items. It also has a unique world generation, which adds many structures and biomes to the game.

Download the modpack here.

2) All The 6 Mods Modpack

The All The 6 Mods modpack (Image via Minecraft)

This modpack is one of the most significant and extensive modpacks available for Minecraft. It contains 343 mods in total. The modpack adds a plethora of new features and items to the game, from new mobs and new biomes to new types of food and weapons. Many mythical weapons and creatures can also be found in this modpack.

Download the modpack here.

1) The Hexxit Modpack

The Hexxit Modpack in action (Image via Minecraft)

The Hexxit modpack is one of the most popular modpacks for Minecraft. This modpack will also require the Technic Launcher to be installed and run. Apart from adding new tools, weapons and armor, this modpack also adds unique features to the game. Highlights include an auto-building mod for Minecraft and some new bosses.

Download the modpack here.

Modpacks are convenient ways of downloading a huge number of mods at once, and instead of catering to one aspect of Minecraft, the presence of multiple mods allows for a fun and refreshing experience in almost every aspect of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

