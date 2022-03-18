5 best Minecraft 1.18.2 seeds for Java Edition

One of the most exciting things about Minecraft is its world generation. When the game was first released, it had a simple limited world with no incredible terrain as it has nowadays. Compared to its early development stage, the title has come really far.

Minecraft now offers over 18 quintillion worlds that can be generated using seeds. Everything related to world generation is based on the seed used for creating a world. Due to randomization, players don't get the desired spawn location most of the time.

Luckily, players have the option to generate worlds using specific seeds. This article shares some great seeds that work well with the latest version.

Minecraft 1.18.2 seeds to try

5) Ocean monument inside cave (Seed: -1613544679)

Glitched monument (Image via u/AdministrativeKey661/Reddit)

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II update changed the Overworld generation forever. With the addition of deep caverns and tall mountains, the entire Overworld now feels a lot different. Structures also seem to blend along with the new terrain pretty well.

Players can find an ocean monument generated inside a dripstone cave in this seed. This weird structure generation is located at coordinates X: 1113 Y: 9 Z: 298.

4) Village attached to ice spikes (Seed: 2606739759317385216)

Ice spike village (Image via u/SwarthyNine2691/Reddit)

Ice spikes are one of the most enchanting places in Minecraft. But due to their harsh conditions, cold biomes are not the best spots for survival. Players still interested in attempting to live in cold biomes can try this seed.

In this seed, players can find a village at X: 240 Z:32. It is a plains biome village that has been partly generated in an ice spike biome.

3) Picturesque valley (Seed: -5503143005832403547)

With the addition of tall mountain biomes, valleys have become a common occurrence. In this seed, players can find a beautiful valley with a river going through its floor. The mountains are also covered with snow and tall trees.

2) Massive mushroom field (Seed: 623365)

Before Caves & Cliffs Part II, mushroom fields used to be one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. However, they have become a common sight in the latest updates. In this seed, players spawn on an oddly large mushroom field stretching for over a thousand blocks.

1) Reverse oasis (Seed: -640074097040031353)

Reverse oasis (Image via u/SwarthyNine2691/Reddit)

In this seed, players can find a desert island surrounded by an o-shaped river. Beyond this river, there is a small patch of desert followed by extensive jungle biomes. This seed also features a jungle temple right next to the spawn location.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi