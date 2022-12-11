5 best Minecraft 1.18.2 shaders for low-end PCs

Minecraft shaders don't have to be performance intensive (Image via Reddit, u/Ashhrah)

It's no secret that Minecraft isn't the most graphically demanding game on the market today. However, it still has a unique art style that many consider special.

One of the best ways to enhance the look of their game is by using shaders. These programs improve the visual graphics of the game and make its aesthetic much more appealing. Shaders require beefy systems to run, but not all of them do.

In this guide, we'll take a look at five of the best shaders that are suited to low-end PCs for the Minecraft 1.18.2 version

Top five Minecraft 1.18.2 shaders that are well-suited for low-end PCs with no graphics cards

5) Tea Shader

This list begins with Tea Shader, one of the most popular shaders with over 600,000 downloads over its lifespan. It is well-optimized to run on almost any system, including low-end ones.

Tea Shader has many features that make it stand out from the rest, including:

Waving Water

Enhanced FXAA

SSAO

HDR

Custom Tonemapping

Waving Grass

Custom Biome effects

Download this shader here

4) MakeUp Ultra Fast

Up next is a shader called "MakeUp Ultra Fast." As the name may suggest, this shader is fully optimized for speed and performance. It has one primary objective: to be the top shader resource with the best quality-to-performance ratio.

However, the best part of this shader is arguably its modular nature. Pretty much everything can be turned off at will, which means it can be adapted to suit even the lowest of low-end PCs.

Download this shader here

3) YoFPS

YoFPS is a brilliant choice for anyone looking for a performance shader that supports version 1.18.2. It is fully optimized to provide the most FPS possible, even with a few system resources available.

However, one thing to note about this shader pack is that it does not include reflections and water caustics. This is to optimize performance and ensure that even the most low-end systems can run the pack.

Download this shader here

2) Chocapic13 High Performance shaders

Boasting almost 600,000 unique downloads, the Chocapic13 High Performance shader pack is one of the best choices for low-end systems. It utilizes a variety of individual technologies and methods to provide the best FPS for those on low-end systems.

Players can use this shader pack in different circumstances, ranging from showing off epic creative builds to enjoying Minecraft multiplayer servers.

Download this shader pack here

1) Sildur's Enhanced Default

Sildur's Enhanced Default is a part of the highly popular Sildur's Shaders series. This shader is focused on delivering players with the best performance possible so that it can run on even the most dated systems.

While this shader has great performance, it also doesn't compromise on some top-shelf features, including:

Shadows

Reflections

Godrays

TAA

Different settings profiles

Download this shader here

