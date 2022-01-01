5 best Minecraft 1.18 farms that give out the most resources

There are tons of farms that Minecraft players like to build. Automating the game as much as possible frees them up to do the other activities in the game that can't be automated. There are a wide variety of farms in Minecraft, from XP farms to mob farms. Here are the five best Minecraft 1.18 farms that players use to collect the most resources.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft farms that players use to get tons of resources

5) Smelting farm

This farm does require players to collect resources, but not exactly. Mining iron, gold and copper will give players the raw form, which is relatively useless. Smelting turns them into valuable resources, but it takes time. However, with hoppers, chests and furnaces, Minecraft players can simply stick the raw items in one end and go about their business while it automatically smelts all of them.

4) Wool farm

Wool farms can be made with one sheep, a dispenser, shears and a one block area. Blocking the sheep into the right space is tricky, but after that, it will give players tons of wool. One does have to wait until the wool grows back, but it'll shear it as soon as it does, giving two or three every few minutes.

3) Cactus farm

Cactus farms require sand, water, hoppers, chests, pistons and observers. Players can set them up to break cactus blocks and drop them into a chest. They don't grow very quickly, but they will give plenty of resources.

Cactus farms give lots of resources (Image via Minecraft)

2) Hostile mob farm

Hostile mob farms are big for players, though they're very difficult to make. However, one night in action can give players tons of resources, and they're among the best the game has to offer. Hostile mob farms can rack up these resources:

Ender pearls

Rotten flesh

String

Spider eyes

Gunpowder

Iron ingots

Carrots

More

1) Sugar cane farm

A sugar cane farm can be done in one of two ways. The best one has a dispenser set up with bonemeal, but it requires a ton of bonemeal, so it's difficult to maintain. However, with that, it will churn out sugar cane so fast that players will collect stacks in mere seconds. It's one of the best farms in the game and it can give the most resources of any farm.

Sugar cane farms give the most resources (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the best?

