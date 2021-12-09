5 best Minecraft 1.18 mob farms to start with in the game

With the Minecraft 1.18 update finally out, loads of players will flock to the open-world survival game to experience the new features.

A Mob farm in Minecraft has been a popular trick which players have used for years. Players obtain all sorts of drops from various mobs for their advantage by repeatedly killing them. After the Minecraft 1.18 update, mob farms will change slightly because hostile mobs can only spawn at light level 0.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.18 mob farms to start with in the game

5) Zombie Spawner Farm

If players find a zombie spawner, instead of destroying it in panic, they can secure it and make a zombie farm to gain xp. They will have to make the dungeon bigger, make a water stream flow towards a room from which they can easily kill them and get XP. The only downside is that the item that they drop (Rotten Flesh) is not as useful.

Players will need to remember that the farm will only work in complete darkness because of the Minecraft 1.18 update and the change in lighting systems for mob spawns.

4) Spider Spawner Farm

Like zombie farms, players can make spider spawner farms. Spider spawners are usually found in mineshafts and dungeons. Players can make the same type of farm by enlarging the area, making a water stream and a killing room. Spiders will drop loads of spider eye and string which have their own benefits. Again, make sure to have 0 light near the spawner.

3) Skeleton Spawner Farm

Like other spawner XP farms, there are skeleton spawners as well which can be used to obtain various items like bows, arrows, and bones and XP. As the caves get huge in the Minecraft 1.18 update, players will need a lot more bows and arrows to shoot down enemies from a distance. A skeleton farm can be of great help.

2) Pig Farm

Although this farm can't be completely automatic, players can quickly obtain a good supply of food. Players can trap pigs, breed them, and when they die from lava, the pork will be automatically cooked. This is a great way to obtain a good amount of food.

1) Iron Golem Farm

Iron Golem farm is one of the best farms in Minecraft 1.18. Even after iron ore being much more common in the update, it can't beat the yields of this farm. Players can trap villagers with a zombie for them to constantly make Iron Golems. They can be killed with lava to obtain loads of iron ingots.

