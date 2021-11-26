5 best tips to get iron in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, there are loads of changes coming to the popular sandbox game. Mojang has declared the Caves and Cliffs update to be the game's biggest update ever. One of the major changes coming to the game is the distribution of various ores.

Out of many resources and metals in the game, Iron is arguably the most used metal in Minecraft. From beginners to experts, every player uses iron in numerous ways. Tools, weapons, armor, and many more items are crafted from iron. However, from November 30th, the search for iron will slightly change with the new Minecraft 1.18 update.

Top 5 ways to get iron in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Having a good enchanted pickaxe

Enchanted Pickaxe (Image via Reddit)

Pickaxes are the only way to mine iron, but having an excellent combination of enchantments can give players a stack of iron from a few iron ore blocks. Having a fortune enchantment on a pickaxe can yield more raw iron from an ore block.

4) Mine at Y level 15

Ore distribution in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

With the new ore distribution being introduced in the Minecraft 1.18 update, players will be able to find a good amount of iron if they mine at Y level 15. Mojang released a chart explaining the ore distribution which shows loads of iron being generated at Y level 15.

3) Mine in the mountains

Ore distribution in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

Another change with Minecraft 1.18 update is that the mountains will house a large amount of iron ore. As the update's name suggests (Caves and Cliffs), the mountains are getting a complete overhaul. The game's developers also confirmed that mining in tall mountains will yield loads of iron.

2) Iron Golem Farm

Iron Golem farm in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

This might not be a new way to obtain loads of iron, but the sheer yield rate of this farm puts it on the list. As players know, Iron Golem is made up of Iron. Hence, upon death, they drop 3-5 iron ingots. If players make an efficient Iron Golem farm, players can get stacks of iron in a couple of hours.

1) Iron Ore Veins

Iron ore vein in Minecraft snapshot (Image via Reddit)

One of the most interesting additions to the game is the ore vein generation. Minecraft 1.18 update will bring rarely generated ore veins that can contain thousands of ore blocks. Finding an iron ore vein will give players an abundant amount of iron.

