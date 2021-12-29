5 best Minecraft 1.18 mods for mobs

Minecraft 1.18 was one of the largest updates to ever be released by Mojang. This update, titled "Caves and Cliffs part 2" mainly focused on new world generation mechanics and made some radical changes to the game.

Although this update was vast, sadly no new mobs were added to the game, very few mob mechanics were also changed. As a result, this has made experimenting with fan-made Minecraft 1.18 mods more appealing than ever.

Those particularly in search of Minecraft 1.18 mods for mob spawning can check out this list, which will highlight 5 of the absolute best.

Top 5 Minecraft version 1.18 mods for spawning new mobs

5) Alex's Mobs

Download Here

Clocking in with an outstanding 9.6 million downloads, this Minecraft version 1.18 mod is one of the most popular choices for adding new mobs into the game.

More specifically, players can enjoy a grand total of 64 completely new mobs thanks to this mod. Each of these mobs have their own unique behavior traits and custom models, both of which are highly detailed.

It should be noted that this mod has a particular bias towards adding real life exotic animals to the game. Some of the most popular new mobs added thanks to this mod are elephants, tigers, dolphins, tarantulas, gorillas, and eagles.

4) Wild Update Mod

Download Here

While many players are just about getting used to the Minecraft 1.18 update, some are keen to get an early taste of what Minecraft 1.19 may be like.

With over 140,000 unique downloads, this fan-made mod allows players to experience some of the already promised official Minecraft 1.19 "The wild" update. In terms of new mobs, this mod will add frogs, fireflies, and most importantly, the fearsome new Warden mob.

3) Companion bats

Players can customize bat mobs with this mod (Image via Minecraft)

Download Here

Companions are important in Minecraft. This is especially true in particular gamemodes, such as while playing on Minecraft survival games servers for example.

Recently made compatible with Minecraft 1.18, this mod gives players the opportunity to raise their very own bat companions. These bat mobs can be trained, customized, and even assigned different classes. There are 8 unique classes of bats currently in this mod. Each class has it's own ability and ranges widely in behavior.

2) Animal Crops

Download Here

Animal Crops is a very well known Minecraft mod that clocks in with an incredible 4.7 million unique downloads over its lifespan. The premise of this mod allows players to grow animal mobs in a similar fashion to plants through using special "animal seeds."

This mod was first released all the way back in 2018, but is still being updated to this day over 3 years later. As of last week, it was updated to fully support Minecraft version 1.18.

1) Magma Monsters

Download Here

Those who may be a fan of Minecraft Horror may enjoy this mod, which adds hostile new magma-based mobs to the game.

The magma monsters added by this mod are nothing short of fearsome. They are randomly generated in the overworld and are able to wreck havoc on players with powerful custom attacks, one of which is the ability to shoot fireballs.

Like many other popular mods on this list, the Magma Monsters mod was created many years ago, but was recently updated to be fully compatible with the latest 1.18 game update.

