5 best Minecraft 1.18 version blocks to try out for casual gameplay

Minecraft 1.18 added a few new things to the game, but for many players, it remains a casual game. Many Minecraft players are not always trying to speed run and beat the Ender Dragon immediately. A lot of players are just trying to build a house, mine, farm and craft new items. Minecraft is great because it allows for both types of gameplay and everything in between.

Certain blocks are good for certain types of gameplay. Here are the five best blocks for casual gameplay in Minecraft following the 1.18 update.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft 1.18 update: 5 best blocks for casual gameplay

5) Dirt

Many players who are only casually building, use dirt for their base and they have no trouble. It's also a great block for having gardens, growing trees, and terraforming an area. Dirt is the most universal block in the game, but it's also pretty useful.

x_c4tb0yTH0Ti3_x @vampiric_shirin I cant believe they made dirt from minecraft real I cant believe they made dirt from minecraft real

4) Wool

Wool can be turned into any color, making it a great building block. It can also be used to trade with shepherd villagers, which makes it even more useful. It's also pretty easy to get since it can be sheared or dropped from killed sheep.

rosa ♌︎ @rosasthecoolest Minecraft Wool Colours Tier List by me:) Minecraft Wool Colours Tier List by me:) https://t.co/RzxCxCehky

3) Sand

Whether it's used for building, crafting into sandstone or other uses, sand is actually pretty useful. Even casual Minecraft players like to have windows on their homes, so sand is a great block to have around. It's also very useful for building up to something, since it's easily broken afterwards.

2) Oak wood planks

For most builders, oak planks are the best and easiest block to use. Minecraft players often build a simple house out of whatever tree is around them. More times than not, that ends up being oak, as it's the most common tree in Minecraft. It's also very useful in tons of crafting recipes and can make a lot of other blocks.

Oak trees are the most common in the game (Image via Minecraft)

1) Cobblestone

Both cobblestone and cobbled deepslate are the best blocks for casual gameplay. They're great for a variety of builds and are useful for all kinds of crafting recipes. They're good for making tools, building houses with all kinds of blocks and more. Not many blocks are as versatile, which is a huge plus in casual gameplay.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these is the best?

Edited by R. Elahi